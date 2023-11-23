Bowl-eligible college football teams: Full list after Week 12 explored

The final week of the 2023 college football regular season is here.

The final week means a ton for some teams, while other teams aren't playing for anything. However, for teams with five wins, winning this week is crucial if they want to be in a bowl game.

In order to play in a bowl game, teams need to have six wins. Currently, through 12 weeks, there are 58 schools that have recorded six or more wins and will be playing in a bowl game.

What schools have made a bowl game?

As of right now, 58 teams have made a bowl game, and we'll list them out by conference.

AAC: Memphis, SMU, Tulane, UTSA.

ACC: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina.

Big 12: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia.

Big Ten: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers.

Conference USA: Liberty, New Mexico State.

Independent: Notre Dame.

MAC: Bowling Green, Miami-OH, Ohio, Toledo.

Mountain West: Air Force, Fresno State, UNLV, Wyoming.

Pac-12: Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington.

SEC: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M.

Sun Belt: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Texas State, Troy.

As of now, the bowl matchups aren't set, so fans will still need to wait for the regular season to end to see what bowl game their school will be playing in.

Which teams can become bowl-eligible in Week 13?

Week 13 will be crucial for 22 teams, as that is how many schools are currently at five wins and looking to pick up the sixth.

Here are the 22 teams (in bold) and who they play this weekend:

Virginia Tech vs. NC State

Arkansas State vs. Texas State

Texas Tech vs. UCF

Utah State vs. Boise State

Illinois at Iowa

San Jose State vs. San Diego State

Marshall at South Alabama

South Alabama vs. Marshall

Syracuse at Georgia Tech

BYU vs. Oklahoma

Central Michigan at Ohio

Louisiana at Troy

Northwestern vs. Purdue

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Minnesota at Ohio State

Boise State at Utah State

UCF at Texas Tech

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse

Florida at Missouri

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston

South Florida at UTSA