Brenda Tracy plans to sue Mel Tucker, Michigan State in $75M lawsuit as fallout from 2023 sexual assault case continues: Reports

Former Michigan State contractor Brenda Tracy has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the university, its governing body and the program's former football coach Mel Tucker. She is demanding over $75 million in damages for claims including breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

Per reports, the case was filed in Michigan's Court of Claims on behalf of Tracy and her nonprofit foundation, Set The Expectation, on Thursday. Her attorney confirmed that the victim is seeking $50 million for herself and $25 million for her institution.

Why is Brenda Tracy suing former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Mel Tucker hired Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and prominent activist, in August 2021 to educate his Michigan State team on the prevention of sexual violence. However, things quickly went downhill.

According to reports, Tracy filed a complaint of sexual harassment against Tucker in December 2022. An investigation was later conducted by the university, which concluded that the coach had violated the school's policies in regard to the program's relationships.

In her complaint, Tracy alleged that Tucker made sexual remarks about her and behaved inappropriately when they spoke during a phone call in April 2022.

MSU investigated Brenda Tracy’s allegations against Tucker on Sept. 10, 2023. He was suspended on the same day, and the school fired him on Sept. 27.

On Oct. 26, a hearing officer said that Tucker violated university policies during his call with Brenda. Although the former Spartans coach appealed the decision, the request was denied on Jan. 11, 2024.

Tucker had signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension with Michigan State in November 2021. He received the lucrative deal after leading the team to an impressive 11-2 record.

The Spartans posted a 5-7 under Tucker during the 2022 college football season and went 4-8 in 2023. Tucker was initially suspended for two weeks into the season before being fired by Michigan State.

Read More: All we know about Brenda Tracy, the woman who has accused Mel Tucker of sexual harassment