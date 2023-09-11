After 25 years, Brenda Tracy's 1998 sexual violence case resurfaces as Mel Tucker gets entangled in a twisted relationship with the activist

Brenda Tracy's sexual violence incident resurfaces once again in the wake of her harassment allegation against Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. The activist and advocate for sexual misconduct was a victim of gang rape by four men in the early hours of June 24, 1998.

Notably, two of the four men who sexually assaulted Tracy 25 years ago were Oregon State football players.

All four men were arrested and charged after Brenda Tracy reported the incident to the police the following day. However, Tracy refused to testify in court after the incident, as she received a lot of backlash and death threats.

"I started receiving death threats. Given the pressure, and also the [district attorney] saying I didn't have a good case. The DA said it was a ‘he said, she said.’ I dropped the charges. And then my community said, ‘See, we told you she was a liar. Because if she was really raped, she would prosecute.’ "

The incident was detailed by John Canzano in 2014

Brenda Tracy was in turmoil for years after the sexual violence incident. Despite her efforts to suppress the memories of the traumatic events. She had begun seeking therapy to address the long-standing emotional distress she had endured.

Tracy reached out to college football insider John Canzano in 2014 to tell her story and how everything unfolded.

This gave everyone a much different view of Mike Riley, who was the head coach of Oregon State in 1998. Notably, Riley punished the players involved with just a game suspension.

The report by Canzano after meeting Tracy in 2014 gave the college football world the details of what had transpired. She has subsequently embarked on educating college football players on sexual violence.

Brenda Tracy's harassment allegation against Mel Tucker

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is currently under investigation for the allegation of sexual harassment made by Brenda Tracy. This was unexpected considering the professional relationship the two had developed over the last couple of months.

Mel Tucker has extended invitations to Tracy on three occasions. Twice, she was invited to address his Michigan State players and staff, and on another occasion, she was honored as an honorary captain at the team's spring football game.

Similarly, there have been multiple reports stating Tucker had an intimate relationship with her, but the recent allegations seem to have quashed all those theories.

Should Tucker be found guilty, that might lead to the end of his time with the Michigan State Spartans despite signing a new 10-year deal in 2021.

