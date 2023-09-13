Brenda Tracy's attorney reveals an outside party gave away her identity - "She had no intention of disclosing anything publicly"

Brenda Tracy is at the center of a college football scandal, following her sexual harassment allegations against suspended Michigan State Spartans coach Mel Tucker. While the investigation has been going on since Tracy filed a complaint in December 2022, it was made public over the weekend.

Tracy's attorney Karen Truszkowski recently released a statement, in which she denied that her client was the source that disclosed her identity. Truszkowski stated:

"An outside party disclosed Brenda Tracy's identity to local media, which led to the USA Today story. Brenda Tracy had no intention of publicly disclosing her identity. She was and continues to be committed to complying with and concluding the MSU internal investigative process. She respected the process and chose not to go to the media to preserve the integrity of the process."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The statement continued:

"After the investigation process was completed, we would have determined, what, if any further steps to take. Instead, her identity was disclosed without her knowledge or consent, warranting express actions to protect her. Her choice to allow this process to proceed privately was taken away. Let me be patently clear: Brenda Tracy had no intention of disclosing anything publicly until someone else violated her right to confidentiality."

Check out Brenda Tracy's attorneys full statement here.

Tracy has accused Tucker of sending unwanted sexual advances, which include masturbating on a phone call, without her consent. The former Spartans coach has denied the allegations, maintaining that the two had a mutually consensual relationship.

Mel Tucker recently released a statement denying Brenda Tracy's claims

Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay as the Michigan State Spartans will look to fire him with cause, to avoid paying his buyout clause of more than $70 million, following the completion of a Title IX investigation. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported the news, tweeting:

"Michigan State AD Alan Haller says coach Mel Tucker suspended w/out pay pending outcome of Title IX investigation. 'This is just a formality,' source told @ActionNetworkHQ. 'Mel Tucker has coached his last game at MSU. This is something school legally must proceed w/(regarding Tucker's buyout/fired with cause). There’s a lot that could still come out. This is about damage control.'"

Tucker recently released a statement in which he denied any inappropriate behavior with Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and sexual assault prevention advocate. In regards to the phone call at the center of the investigation, he stated:

"It was an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country. She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone."

Check out Mel Tucker's full statement here.

Tucker alleged that the accusation may be financially motivated. He was interviewed by Title IX investigator Rebecca Leitman Veidlinger in March. In July, she ruled that there was no finding of fault; however, a hearing is planned for October.