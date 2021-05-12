Former University Of Hawaii Quarterback Colt Brennan Dead At Age 37

One of the most prolific passers in college football history tragically passed away on Tuesday. Former University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan is reportedly dead at the age of 37.

Brennan was a special passer during his time in college, as he had some of the most impressive numbers the sport has ever seen. He started three years at Hawai, and threw for a combined 131 touchdowns to just 42 interceptions during that time. His best season came as a junior in 2006, when he threw for a remarkable 5,549 yards and 58 touchdowns in just 14 games.

Colt Brennan, who set numerous NCAA passing records at Hawaii, has died at age 37, his father Terry Brennan told the Star Advertiser. His father said Colt was in his fifth month at a rehabilitation facility in California when he was found unconscious.https://t.co/obj2hFnxMi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2021

Brennan was named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2006 and 2007. The Rainbow Warriors were a combined 23-4 in Brennan’s final two years, and the team made the Sugar Bowl in 2007.

Brennan Struggled To Find Success After His Collegiate Career

With his pure passing ability, Brennan had a chance to stick in the NFL for a long time, even if his role was limited to that of a reserve quarterback. He was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, but he never found his footing with the team due to lingering injuries.

Former Hawaii QB Colt Brennan has died at the age of 37, his family confirmed to @StephenTsai pic.twitter.com/alTdeO7FRF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2021

Heading into the draft, Brennan had hip surgery, which set him back and hurt his draft stock. During his time in Washington, he battled knee, hamstring and persistent hip issues, and the team eventually released him before the 2010.

Brennan tried to keep his career going after his release from the nation’s capital, but he failed to find much success elsewhere. He latched on with the Oakland Raiders for a month, but he did not make the 53-man roster.

Unfortunately for Brennan, his personal life took a bit of a nosedive after his last notable opportunity with the Raiders concluded. He was involved in a car crash in November 2010, and he fractured his collarbone and suffered broken ribs in the crash.

A few years later, Brennan was arrested on DUI and felony drug charges, which all but closed the door on his professional football career. He had cups of coffee in the UFL and CFL before personal demons got the better of him.

Brennan was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He had been checked into a rehabilitation clinic for several months, and his condition had reportedly been improving.

Brennan was born in Laguna Beach, California on August 16, 1983. He attended Mater Dei high school in Santa Ana, California, where he backed up former USC star quarterback Matt Leinart.