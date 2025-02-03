Brian Ellis death: What happened to former college football QB?

Former Navy Midshipmen quarterback Brian Ellis was identified as one of the victims in the Washington, D.C. plane crash. On January 29, an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, killing all 60 passengers and four crew members on board, as well as the three U.S. military personnel on the helicopter.

One of the passengers who died was Ellis, a quarterback for the Navy Midshipmen. He played 22 games at quarterback for the Navy during the 1991 and 1992 seasons.

“There was nothing he wasn’t good at,” said classmate Matthew McCord, who is a judge in Georgia, via Baltimore Banner. “The whole town was proud of Brian, and I think that’s still true today.”

In his college career, Ellis was the backup quarterback but became the starter in 1992 when Jim Kubiak dislocated his shoulder. He finished his career going 28-for-73 for 295 yards and four interceptions.

Naval Academy issues statement after Brian Ellis' death

Brian Ellis was a member of the Naval Academy, and they were saddened by his demise. Following his death, the Naval Academy issued a statement.

“Our hearts go out to all those who experienced loss through this devastating event,” said John Schofield, a spokesperson for the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association. “Among those on board was one of our own — Brian Ellis ’93, a former Navy football player and proud graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire Naval Academy community who mourn his passing.”

Ellis spent nearly 22 years in the Marine Corps and was an aviator for the majority of his career. He then worked as an analyst and strategic communicator.

“A couple hundred combat sorties as a helicopter pilot in the Marine Corps, and then he spent a year basically on the ground as an adviser for the Iraqi police force,” McGinnis said. “He makes it through all that, and then, ironically, he dies in a helicopter crash.”

Ellis is survived by his parents, two siblings, and two sons.

