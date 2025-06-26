"Brian Kelly feels the heat if they lose this game": CFB insider names biggest matchup for LSU in 2025 season

It's a crucial season for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers to make a mark in the Southeastern Conference after a tumultuous campaign. They finished last year with a 9-4 record, including 5-3 in conference play, and failed to make the playoff. Starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will return for one more season before likely going to the NFL in 2026.

Expectations are high from LSU fans, especially as the roster is loaded with veterans and Nussmeier will play his senior season. According to college football insider Tim Brando, who recently spoke to Athlon Sports' Brian Schaible and Craig Larson Jr., it's make-or-break for Brian Kelly.

He mentioned that the 2025 season opener against the Clemson Tigers will be a crucial matchup which could potentially dictate their progress throughout the year. It is a high-profile game where two veteran coaches, Kelly and Dabo Swinney, will clash. Nussmeier versus Cade Klubnik will also be worth watching.

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

“The opener at Clemson represents another hiccup issue for coach Kelly, LSU hasn't performed well in these games since his arrival, and no one understands that more than Brian," Brando said on Tuesday. "All that said, Cade Klubnik is no different than Nussmeier when it comes to talent and knowing what's at stake for this season.

“For Clemson, their home opener is just as important to Dabo's program in its quest to reclaim national prominence. This game is not a must in today's landscape as it may have been five years ago, but it'll add to the quality of life and national perception of the program that emerges victorious.

Brando also discussed the importance of the matchup for both coaches.

"I think about the coaches. It's not even close. Brian Kelly feels the heat if they lose this game and while Dabo's got two national titles on his resume, it's been a while. In my mind, they both want and need this game badly!”

Brian Kelly shared promising update on Garrett Nussmeier before 2025

The offseason has been productive for the LSU Tigers as they were busy with spring practice and prospects visiting the campus. While speaking to reporters in April, Brian Kelly mentioned that the quarterback was healthy and has been throwing since the 2024 campaign ended.

He mentioned that Nussmeier has been building rapport with the receivers and running back room, while also displaying his work ethic on and off the field. Kelly expects LSU to improve on its record from last season and make its way into the 12-team College Football Playoff.

