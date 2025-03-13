Brian Kelly's LSU reportedly gets massive boost from program's NIL collective ahead of 2025 season

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly has a 29-11 record and three back-to-back bowl victories in his three seasons with the team. However, given the program's history, fans expect Kelly to elevate the Tigers' game and make them a fierce natty contender once again.

The landscape in college football has changed due to the new NIL rules and regulations. Programs can now put in money to entice players to join their teams. Many believe that Brian Kelly possesses a strong team. But to do so, the Tigers have spent a lucrative amount to build a strong roster.

LSU football reporter Wilson Alexander talked with Brian Kelly. According to a tweet he posted on Wednesday, the LSU head coach gave some financial insight into their team-building expenses. Alexander stated that the Tigers have spent approximately $26.5 million, and $13 million of it came from the program's NIL collective.

"So far, Kelly said that $26.5 million combined has been allocated for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 teams. About $13 million has come from LSU's NIL Collective the past few months," Alexander said.

"Kelly did not specify how that money was divided but we know a chunk went into the 2024 team and a significant portion went has been used to retain key players, bring in freshmen, and sign the No.1 transfer portal class in the country."

The recent House vs NCAA settlement has stated that teams will now have to pay their players a part of the revenue they earned. Brian Kelly projected how much the LSU football team will be receiving according to this new rule.

"The other half of the money is coming," Alexander said. "Teams are expected to be able to start paying players this summer and similar to their peers, LSU officials have said that they are preparing to pay their athletes a projected $20.5 million during then next school. Of that, Kelly expects $13.5 million to go to football."

The LSU Tigers finished in the top 10 in recruiting for the class of 2025. Apart from this, they also reeled in 16 players in the transfer portal for the upcoming season. Thus, Kelly is looking to aim for a playoff spot with the talent he possesses on the roster for the upcoming season.

CFB insider urges Brian Kelly to focus again on building a strong defense

The past few years have seen the Tigers boast a great offensive arsenal with players like Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier. However, traditionally, the program has always been known for having a well-fortified defense.

On last Thursday's episode of "The Hard Count," CFB insider JD Pickell urged Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers to go back to their roots and focus on strengthening their defense.

"If I'm LSU, let's bring back the big boom back here, right? Big Justice," Pickell said. "Let's bring five big booms back to Baton Rouge. I'd settle for one big boom. The big boom I'm looking for here is on the defensive line for LSU."

"LSU has almost been the inverse of what we imagined LSU to be the last couple of seasons...I'd love to see LSU go add someone on the defensive line."

Two key players on the defensive line, Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks, were injured last season. Despite missing out on early spring practices, Brian Kelly is confident that they will rehabilitate to be available for training during June and July before taking to the field this upcoming season.

