  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Bricks have been laid for him to fail": Joe Budden accuses Browns of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career amid roster spot battle with Dillon Gabriel

"Bricks have been laid for him to fail": Joe Budden accuses Browns of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career amid roster spot battle with Dillon Gabriel

By Garima
Modified Aug 22, 2025 22:26 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders was among the best quarterback prospects before the 2025 NFL draft. He was widely expected to be selected within Day 1. However, in the weeks leading up to the draft, NFL executives cited concerns about his professionalism during interviews. Meanwhile, some have suggested that this shift in perception may have been influenced by biases related to his high-profile family name, with his father being Deion Sanders.

Ad

Sanders fell to the fifth round, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns. He made his first NFL start in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, partly due to the absence of Browns’ other quarterbacks. In the 30-10 win, he completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders sustained an oblique injury in practice prior to the team’s next preseason game, limiting his opportunities to compete for a higher spot on the depth chart. At that point, he was listed as the fourth quarterback behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following preseason evaluations, the Browns announced on Monday that Flacco would be the starting quarterback, a decision that surprised some given Sanders’ promising debut.

Media personality Joe Budden voiced concerns that the Browns might be undermining Shedeur Sanders’ career, suggesting that the organization has not fully supported him.

“What occurred in the draft and what we watched, the spectacle made of him. If you're of the belief that we're making an example out of this young black kid from this prominent football family, which I am, then that draft slide is a thing.
Ad
"There's nobody in the organization that has fought for this kid, other than the GM, so I think the bricks have been laid for him to fail whenever he hit. It didn't happen. This kid with every odd stacked against him since before the draft was ready to play."
Ad

Budden further criticized the Browns’ longstanding struggles to identify a successful quarterback and sees Shedeur Sanders’ situation as a chance for the franchise to rethink their decisions and support the QB.

“Maybe it's a blessing in disguise that you didn't want,” he added.

Shedeur Sanders on Dillon Gabriel’s “entertainer” quote

Shedeur Sanders addressed comments made by Dillon Gabriel during last Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gabriel had distinguished between “entertainers” and “competitors” in his remarks, which some interpreted as a subtle jab at Sanders.

Ad

Sanders said on Tuesday that Gabriel personally clarified the situation during their flight back to Cleveland, assuring him that the “entertainers” mentioned were actually directed at media members, not Sanders.

“Honestly, I don’t even think about anything,” Sanders said. “Words or anything, you know at this point, can’t do anything to me. I know that God put the ability and power within me to not even think about nobody else’s comments and not care. It is what it is.
Ad
"I spoke with him. He told me on the plane. He came up to me and was like, ‘Nah, bro, that wasn’t at you. I see how they trying to spin it.’ I’m not gonna lie, I’m not tripping, regardless of whatever it was. Nobody’s words or anything affects me.”

Shedeur Sanders missed the road game against the Eagles but is expected to return for the team’s preseason finale on Saturday.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications