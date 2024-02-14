"Bring him back to Bama": Scott Cochran's UGA exit triggers instant landing spot reactions from CFB world

Scott Cochran is no longer a member of the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff.

Cochran was the Bulldogs special teams coordinator from 2020 until 2023, but he apparently resigned from the program, according to multiple reports, and the team later confirmed the news.

According to the press release, Cochran is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

“I want to thank Scott and Darrell for their contributions to Georgia football. We wish them all the best moving forward,” coach Kirby Smart said in the statement.

Following the report that Cochran was no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, several college football fans were quick to point out his next stop.

"Bring him back to Bama. There's a spot open," a fan wrote.

"Let’s go! Bring him back to Bama, get him better and let’s Roll Tide!"

"Why do people want him back? He was fun, but our guys were always getting injured with him. Coach Ballou is the man."

As of right now, it's uncertain what other opportunities Cochran is pursuing, but he has left his role as the Georgia Bulldogs strength and conditioning coordinator.

Scott Cochran stepped away from Georgia in 2020

Scott Cochran was away from the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020, as he left the school to focus on his mental health in August.

“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being. We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being," Smart said in a statement.

After Cochrane took a leave of absence, he returned in October 2021 but was in a different role.

“He’s going to be assisting the special teams staff and helping contribute in an off-field role for the rest of the season,” Smart said. “Happy to have him back.

“Hopefully, going to keep him safe and healthy throughout that process, during the recovery process, but we’re glad to have his energy and enthusiasm back and he’ll help us kind of on an off the field role with special teams.”

In his coaching career, Scott Cochran was an assistant strength and conditioning coach under Nick Saban at LSU. He then worked for the New Orleans Hornets in the NBA from 2004 until 2006.

After his stint in the NBA, Cochran reunited with Saban and became a part of his inaugural Alabama staff as the team's head strength and conditioning coach. After 12 years with the Crimson Tide, he left the program to join Kirby Smart's staff in Georgia.