"Bring us a natty": Colorado fans rejuvenated by JuJu Lewis' public flex as star QB looks to replace Shedeur Sanders 

Summer workouts are just beginning in Boulder and five-star recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis is all set to sweat it out on the field. Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter will battle it out for the starting quarterback role as coach Deion Sanders decides who between the two will replace reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders.
On Wednesday, Lewis lit up social media with a powerful post that sent Buffs fans into a frenzy. In the video, Lewis can be seen throwing a football on an empty practice field.
In the caption, Lewis told his followers that he worked all semester to receive a 3.35 GPA and that his focus is now solely on football.
"Worked all semester 3.35 now it’s back to the grind! SZN 1 loading #AlmostTime @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders," he wrote on X/Twitter.
Colorado fans wasted no time showing love.
One fan summed up the energy of the moment with a bold plea:
“Bring us a NATTY.”
Another fan couldn’t help but dream big about the potential combination of Lewis with five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, who visited Colorado:
“Get @cedeian2 here. You guys could be QB1 and WR1 in the #NFLDraft.”
Another fan added:
“Lookin good @JulianLewis10.”
One fan commented:
“Looking forward to seeing you do your thing!”
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:
“No easy feat balancing ball and books at 17 years young and an early enrollee. Great job JuJu! Your great first semester will pay dividends going forward!” one fan wrote.
“Continue on your power path. Lead others. They will follow,” another fan said.
“Let’s get it, future 1st overall pick,” a fan added.
Cederian Morgan walks away impressed after visiting Julian Lewis' Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes were not one of the destinations where five-star recruits bothered going. However, that changed after "Coach Prime" took over the program and converted it into a winning one, along with added limelight due to the presence of NFL greats on his coaching staff.
Julian Lewis flipped his commitment to Colorado ahead of national signing day. The five-star recruit seems to be leading the recruitment charge of Cederian Morgan, who visited Boulder over the weekend.
“It was a great experience for me coming from the South,” Morgan said via TouchdownAlabama.com. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff I haven’t seen before.
“Me and JuJu, we have been talking way before the official visit,” he added. “I feel like if I went to Colorado, I have a quarterback that I know I can trust, and I can trust to give me the ball however I need it.”
If Colorado can secure his commitment, they may be able to replicate what Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter did for the program in 2024.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place