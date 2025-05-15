"Bring us a natty": Colorado fans rejuvenated by JuJu Lewis' public flex as star QB looks to replace Shedeur Sanders 

Summer workouts are just beginning in Boulder and five-star recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis is all set to sweat it out on the field. Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter will battle it out for the starting quarterback role as coach Deion Sanders decides who between the two will replace reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

On Wednesday, Lewis lit up social media with a powerful post that sent Buffs fans into a frenzy. In the video, Lewis can be seen throwing a football on an empty practice field.

In the caption, Lewis told his followers that he worked all semester to receive a 3.35 GPA and that his focus is now solely on football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Worked all semester 3.35 now it’s back to the grind! SZN 1 loading #AlmostTime @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders," he wrote on X/Twitter.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Colorado fans wasted no time showing love.

One fan summed up the energy of the moment with a bold plea:

“Bring us a NATTY.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan couldn’t help but dream big about the potential combination of Lewis with five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, who visited Colorado:

“Get @cedeian2 here. You guys could be QB1 and WR1 in the #NFLDraft.”

Another fan added:

“Lookin good @JulianLewis10.”

One fan commented:

“Looking forward to seeing you do your thing!”

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

“No easy feat balancing ball and books at 17 years young and an early enrollee. Great job JuJu! Your great first semester will pay dividends going forward!” one fan wrote.

Ad

“Continue on your power path. Lead others. They will follow,” another fan said.

“Let’s get it, future 1st overall pick,” a fan added.

Cederian Morgan walks away impressed after visiting Julian Lewis' Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes were not one of the destinations where five-star recruits bothered going. However, that changed after "Coach Prime" took over the program and converted it into a winning one, along with added limelight due to the presence of NFL greats on his coaching staff.

Ad

Julian Lewis flipped his commitment to Colorado ahead of national signing day. The five-star recruit seems to be leading the recruitment charge of Cederian Morgan, who visited Boulder over the weekend.

“It was a great experience for me coming from the South,” Morgan said via TouchdownAlabama.com. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff I haven’t seen before.

“Me and JuJu, we have been talking way before the official visit,” he added. “I feel like if I went to Colorado, I have a quarterback that I know I can trust, and I can trust to give me the ball however I need it.”

If Colorado can secure his commitment, they may be able to replicate what Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter did for the program in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place