Colorado’s Julian Lewis drops 1-word comment on 5-star WR Cederian Morgan’s Colorado visit snaps

Cederian Morgan, a five-star wide receiver from Benjamin Russell High School (Alabama), was in Colorado for an official visit this weekend. The 6-foot-4 athlete received an offer from the Buffs on Nov. 20, 2024 and took his first visit to the program on Friday.

Morgan shared a couple of pictures from his visit to Boulder on Instagram, and the Buffaloes' star quarterback, Julian Lewis, added a one-word reaction to the post on Saturday.

"Easy," Lewis wrote in the comment section.

Lewis was heavily recruited by Deion Sanders and signed with the program on Dec. 4 after taking a U-turn on his pledge to the USC Trojans in November. He is predicted to become the Buffs' starting quarterback this year and will hope to lead his team to the promised land during his time in Boulder.

Cederian Morgan is sitting on offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Colorado and Penn State. According to On3, the Crimson Tide are the favorites to land the talented receiver, but the Buffs will hope to make a push to land the Alabama native.

Cederian Morgan spoke about Colorado Buffaloes prior to his visit to Boulder

The five-star wide receiver from Alexander City, Alabama, Cederian Morgan, was in Boulder this weekend. He is also scheduled to take visits to Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Auburn and Alabama in the upcoming weeks. The receiver spoke about the Buffaloes and Deion Sanders before his visit.

"I’m excited to meet Coach Prime and the staff and also get to Colorado and meet the players and see the campus," Morgan said, per Sports Illustrated. "They are a potential fit for me because I think I’ll bring the rare combination of size and speed to the receiver room."

The Buffaloes had a decent 2024 season, finishing with a 9-4 record, losing the Valero Alamo Bowl to the BYU Cougars, 36-14. They are expected to take the field with Julian Lewis under center this season and acquiring Morgan next year will boost their chances of making a deep playoff run.

Morgan is ranked No. 19 in the country and is the second-best player at his position in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit in Alabama.

