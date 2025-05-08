5-star WR Cederian Morgan set to choose between Alabama, Colorado and more on July 2

Cederian Morgan, the No. 2 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 class (according to 247Sports), has set July 2 as the date he'll announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound standout from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama, is down to six powerhouse programs: Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.

Ranked No. 16 nationally, Morgan is also the No. 1 prospect in Alabama.

Over two varsity seasons, he’s amassed 1,700-plus receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. A multi-sport athlete, Morgan also competes in basketball and track, showcasing athletic versatility for a receiver of his size.

“I am taking my time with everything,” Morgan said on Wednesday, via On3’s Chad Simmons. “A lot of schools are recruiting me hard, so many are making me feel like a top priority and it is great to hear from schools every day.”

His visiting schedule starts this weekend in Colorado. He’ll follow that with stops at Georgia on May 16, Clemson on May 30, Florida on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Alabama on June 20. With a busy schedule and interest from each finalist, Morgan’s decision could swing in any direction.

Communication and development are key factors for him.

“I don’t care if I stay in state or go out of state," Morgan said. "I am going to take my time, sort things out and see where I need to be. Communication is really big for me. Playing for coaches that can help me get to the next level is big too.”

The Crimson Tide leads with an 89.4% chance of landing him, according to the On3Recruiting Prediction Machine.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Alabama is trending to secure the commitment of Cederian Morgan and keep him in-state. Notable predictions from On3's Steve Wiltfong and Auburn insider Cole Pinkston also favor the Crimson Tide.

Morgan credited Alabama receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard for building a strong rapport.

“Me and Coach Shep have a great relationship, he has a great relationship with my family as well,” Morgan said in February, via BamaOnLine. “By the time I get there, I could have a good chance of getting on the field early.”

Meanwhile, Auburn remains a serious contender. Morgan has maintained consistent communication with Tigers wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.

“He’s been recruiting me since my freshman year,” Morgan said in April, via Auburn Live. “Whether I come to Auburn or not, I feel like I can talk to Coach Davis about anything.”

Over two seasons, Morgan has totaled 106 receptions for 1,784 yards and 18 touchdowns. Should Auburn secure his commitment, he will join Cam Coleman as the second No. 1 in-state signee under Hugh Freeze.

