Crimson Tide legend recalls how Alabama decision went beyond Nick Saban's recruiting skills

During his 17 seasons in charge of Alabama, Nick Saban was able to recruit some of the best players available. However, that wasn't always the case.

Former Alabama linebacker Mark Barron was part of the 2008 Crimson Tide class. It was the first full recruitment cycle under Saban, so while there was some appeal to sign with Alabama to work with the coach, Saban had not fully proved himself yet at the time.

On Wednesday, Barron shared the reason why he joined the Tide.

"It wasn't just about him (Nick Saban)," Barron said, via AL.com. "It was also about the love of Alabama football and that culture in general."

Alabama has been associated with success and is generally seen as one of the "blue bloods" in college football. In many circles, to play for the Crimson Tide means that a player is one of the best in the country.

Playing under Saban only added to the appeal, and he won six national championships in his time with the program.

Barron grew up in Mobile, Alabama, just three hours from Tuscaloosa, and the proximity also likely played a role in his decision

His time with the Crimson Tide was successful. Barron was part of two national championship-winning teams and became a first-round pick (No. 7) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.

Mark Barron on the Alabama 2008 recruiting class

Mark Barron also gave his take on Alabama's 2008 recruitment class.

“I take a lot of pride in that group," Barron said on Wednesday, via Al.com. "Obviously, we were Saban’s first (full) recruiting class, and a lot of us went on to do great things and have great careers, especially at the University of Alabama. … There was a lot of great guys, great human beings, and great football players that came from that class.”

The class heavily contributed to the early success Nick Saban had with the Crimson Tide.

It includes Mark Ingram, Julio Jones and Dont'a Hightower, among others. Along with Barron, they were able to continue their good form in the NFL, leading their teams to success in the pros.

