Brittany Faye confirms break up with Deion Sanders Jr. as she makes clear request to the fans

Colorado coach Deion Sander's eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. aka Bucky has become a renowned figure in college football almost as much as the charismatic Buffs coach and his brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. The fame has come with details of his personal life out in the public domain.

Since his days at Jackson State, Bucky dated Brittany Faye, and she used to attend games and interact with his family. On Monday evening, Faye revealed that she had broken up with Deion Sanders Jr. on her Instagram stories and requested fans to let her be.

"I am no longer with @deionsandersjr.! No hard feelings wish him the best! Just stop asking and sending me stuff about him. Thanks!" Brittany Faye wrote.

Faye's IG stories (Credits: @itsbritt26)

How Brittany Faye helped Deion Sanders Jr. when he was broke

Before he became the content production guru, Deion Sanders Jr. struggled to get going after leaving college football, where he played as a wide receiver for the SMU Mustangs.

During a segment of the "Well Off Forever" podcast last year, Bucky revealed that when he was broke and could not afford to pay his rent, it was his girlfriend Brittany Faye whom he had just met who bailed him out (43:00).

"That’s why I love Brittany so much," he said. "She paid my rent. She would send me money. I didn't have $15 in my account bro to pay for Sonic bro. If a man asks for $100, they really need it; if a man for a specific amount, they really need that money.

"So Brittany showed love, and that's why I was like, 'Brittany you just met me a month or two months ago and you're already helping pay my rent, you're helping me do this.' And I ain't ever tell people these problems at the time but I felt so comfortable with Brittany, she would see what I'm going through and then she would help. She worked at AT&T. And I was like, 'Damn! That's love and I ain't never had that before."

Coach Prime's ex-fiancee Tracey Edmonds once called Brittany Faye the president of the Deion Sanders Jr. fan club, showing the close bond between the duo before they broke up.

