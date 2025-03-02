"Bro act like he a kid", "Tough": Fans divided over Shedeur Sanders' brag about being dad's favorite son

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders thought that he was Coach Prime's favorite kid this week. The quarterback was one of the four Buffs players invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. However, Shedeur decided not to participate in the workouts and drills and instead utilize this time for interviews and team meetings.

Fans know about Deion Sanders' habit of ranking his kids according to his favorite every week. At the Combine, Shedeur Sanders and Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr. were asked about this list. The quarterback confidently stated that he was the favorite child this week on Coach Prime's list.

"It changes week to week. But I think this week I'm the favorite son," Shedeur said. "I think this week I'm the favorite son but next week, you know, I don't know. So I don't get comfortable in my position right now."

Coach Prime decided to hilariously rain on his QB son's parade. In the next slide of the post shared by NFL on IG on Sunday, the Colorado head coach dismissed Shedeur Sanders' claims by honoring Jimmy Horn Jr. as his favorite child of the week.

Fans took to social media to react to Shedeur Sanders' bragging rights gone wrong.

"Bro act like he a kid still, bro stayed with pops but i moved out early," one fan said.

"Tough," another fan commented.

"Pops gotta keep him humble," this fan said.

"Man Jimmy don't want to be asked about Shedeur being high on the kid's list. It's his time to shine," another fan commented.

"Gotta keep Shedeur on his toes can't let him get comfortable, one fan joked.

"Lmao!! Prime didn't have to do my fave like that," this fan said.

Skip Bayless blasts NFL scouts for undermining Shedeur Sanders

Despite being projected as a top-five pick in April, some NFL scouts and experts still have their concerns about Shedeur Sanders.

However, on Friday, Skip Bayless took to X to call out these scouts for overlooking Shedeur. He stated that overlooking the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner in the draft would be a huge mistake.

"Lots of veteran NFL evaluators won't love how confidently outspoken Shedeur is, how much jewelry he wers, that his dad is Neon Deion. BUT IF THEY NEED A QB AND THEY PASS ON SHEDEUR, THEY WILL FOREVER REGRET IT. HE's MENTALLY/PHYSICALLY TOUGH."

Shedeur's collegiate career and stats make a strong case for his ability to become a future NFL legend. During his two-season stint with the Buffs after transferring from Jackson State, he put up 7,364 yards and 64 TDs passing.

This year, Shedeur and Miami's Cam Ward are projected as the top two quarterback prospects in the NFL draft. The question that remains is who will be the first one off the board in April.

