"Bro chose to be a backup instead of hometown legend" - CFB fans trash 4-star QB Jett Thomalla's flip to Alabama from Iowa State

Although Alabama didn't make Tristen Keys' final two schools, Kalen DeBoer received good news on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide landed the commitment of the No. 1 prospect in Nebraska, Jett Thomalla.

The four-star quarterback flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Alabama. He had been committed to the Cyclones since April, but showed signs of interest in DeBoer's program. With Thomalla's addition, the Tide boasts seven commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

On3's Hayes Fawcett reported the latest development on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"All glory to God, Roll tide," Thomalla said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans reacted to Thomalla's flip news, and Iowa State fans were not thrilled.

"Why? Iowa State is on the rise and Alabama is on the decline," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Bro chose to be a backup instead of being a hometown legend wow lol," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Why? Iowa State is on the rise and Alabama is on the decline," another fan wrote.

"The Iowa State check bounced," one fan commented.

"You are out of your mind if you think Iowa St will ever be on the level of Alabama in football," a fan said.

However, others supported Thomalla's decision.

"Because there is more likelihood of playing time when a blue blood team is on the decline," a fan tweeted.

"We're never on a decline. 9 wins being our worst season is most people's best season," another fan wrote.

Thomalla was the highest-rated commit in the Cyclones' 2026 class. However, after his departure, Matt Campbell is left with 13 commits and is on the lookout for a quarterback.

"Opportunity is too big to pass:" Jett Thomalla was determined to get into Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Jett Thomalla showcased his athletic prowess at the Elite 11 regional camp and caught Alabama's eye. He showed off his throwing skills in front of quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan. Thomas shared his interest in gauging if Kalen DeBoer's coaching style, as well as the team's culture, were a great fit for him.

DeBoer offered Thomalla on May 15 and invited him for an official visit on May 30-June 1.

"This opportunity is too big to pass up and not check out Alabama,” Thomalla said on May 26, via On3. “I don’t want to be kicking myself in the butt down the road for not checking out Alabama."

"It’s something to look at because I know they’d help me get me (to the NFL),” Thomalla said in May, via Tuscaloosa News.

In his last season at Millard South High School, Thomalla led his team to the Nebraska state championship and helped the Patriots to a 12-1 record. He was named first-team all-state and won the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year award. He recorded 359 pass attempts for 3,664 yards, 47 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Thomalla is the No. 205 prospect and the No. 13 quarterback in the Class of 2026, according to On3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More