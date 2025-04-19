"Bro Lane is ridiculous": Fans in splits over Ole Miss HC's hilarious swipe at Carson Beck after Miami move

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had a hilarious reaction when he learned about ex-Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's NIL deal. Beck spent the last five seasons with Kirby Smart's team. He was their starting quarterback for the past two seasons and helped them to an SEC championship and the playoff quarterfinals during the 2024 campaign.

Ad

However, Carson Beck then decided to transfer to play with the Miami Hurricanes for his final collegiate campaign this year. The Hurricanes lost Cam Ward to the draft this year. According to reports, they gave Beck a massive NIL deal that was worth over $4 million.

Lane Kiffin learned about this multi-million-dollar NIL deal for Carson Beck during his appearance on the 'Pivot Podcast'. He expressed his surprise at the quarterback earning so much through NIL and threw shade on his game with a hilarious comment.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Miami gave him (Carson Beck) $4.3 million dollars? Did they watch his game against us?" Lane Kiffin said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were left in stitches with Kiffin's reaction to Beck's NIL deal. They took to the comments to approve of the Ole Miss head coach's take

"Bro Lane is ridiculous," one fan commented.

"They thought they were doing something, but he was awful," another fan said.

"Miami fans have already accepted their fate of 7/8 wins and an L in a bowl game. (With no shot at a conference title)," this fan wrote.

Ad

"Haha right?? From a Georgia fan. Not sad to see him go," another fan stated.

"I fw Lane he be poppin it," one fan commented.

"Hate Ole Miss, but lane is a crack," this fan said.

Last season, the Ole Miss Rebels took on the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in November. Lane Kiffin's team came out at the top with a 28-10 victory at home. Carson Beck put up a disappointing performance against them. He could muster only 186 passing yards with no touchdowns while completing 20 of his 31 passes on the field.

Ad

Miami HC Mario Cristobal shares update on Carson Beck's injury

Beck's time with the Bulldogs came to an end with a UCL elbow injury during their SEC showdown against Texas. The quarterback has been rehabilitating since then to be completely healthy for his debut with the Hurricanes.

As per a report by On3, head coach Mario Cristobal provided an update on Beck's situation this week:

Ad

"The good part is, as our player-led practices come up, he's going to be fully cleared of all those, so he'll have the opportunity to have about 16 of those before we even head into fall camp."

"Not to mention going on his own with the players. So there is a lot of opportunity coming up. He took advantage of whatever he could, mentally. The physical part begins Monday. So we are excited for that."

The Miami Hurricanes will begin their 2025 campaign at home with a showdown against Notre Dame in September. Cristobal will expect Beck to be ready to take on the QB1 duties of the team right from Day 1 against the Fighting Irish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More