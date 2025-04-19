"Bro Lane is ridiculous": Fans in splits over Ole Miss HC's hilarious swipe at Carson Beck after Miami move

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had a hilarious reaction when he learned about ex-Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's NIL deal. Beck spent the last five seasons with Kirby Smart's team. He was their starting quarterback for the past two seasons and helped them to an SEC championship and the playoff quarterfinals during the 2024 campaign.
However, Carson Beck then decided to transfer to play with the Miami Hurricanes for his final collegiate campaign this year. The Hurricanes lost Cam Ward to the draft this year. According to reports, they gave Beck a massive NIL deal that was worth over $4 million.
Lane Kiffin learned about this multi-million-dollar NIL deal for Carson Beck during his appearance on the 'Pivot Podcast'. He expressed his surprise at the quarterback earning so much through NIL and threw shade on his game with a hilarious comment.
"Miami gave him (Carson Beck) $4.3 million dollars? Did they watch his game against us?" Lane Kiffin said.
Fans were left in stitches with Kiffin's reaction to Beck's NIL deal. They took to the comments to approve of the Ole Miss head coach's take
"Bro Lane is ridiculous," one fan commented.
"They thought they were doing something, but he was awful," another fan said.
"Miami fans have already accepted their fate of 7/8 wins and an L in a bowl game. (With no shot at a conference title)," this fan wrote.
"Haha right?? From a Georgia fan. Not sad to see him go," another fan stated.
"I fw Lane he be poppin it," one fan commented.
"Hate Ole Miss, but lane is a crack," this fan said.
Last season, the Ole Miss Rebels took on the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in November. Lane Kiffin's team came out at the top with a 28-10 victory at home. Carson Beck put up a disappointing performance against them. He could muster only 186 passing yards with no touchdowns while completing 20 of his 31 passes on the field.
Miami HC Mario Cristobal shares update on Carson Beck's injury
Beck's time with the Bulldogs came to an end with a UCL elbow injury during their SEC showdown against Texas. The quarterback has been rehabilitating since then to be completely healthy for his debut with the Hurricanes.
As per a report by On3, head coach Mario Cristobal provided an update on Beck's situation this week:
"The good part is, as our player-led practices come up, he's going to be fully cleared of all those, so he'll have the opportunity to have about 16 of those before we even head into fall camp."
"Not to mention going on his own with the players. So there is a lot of opportunity coming up. He took advantage of whatever he could, mentally. The physical part begins Monday. So we are excited for that."
The Miami Hurricanes will begin their 2025 campaign at home with a showdown against Notre Dame in September. Cristobal will expect Beck to be ready to take on the QB1 duties of the team right from Day 1 against the Fighting Irish.
Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.