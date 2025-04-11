"Bro will pull an Eli Manning": Fans get candid about Shedeur Sanders' linkup with Saints amid latest NFL rumors

Colorado star Shedeur Sanders' draft projection continues to remain a mystery. Some NFL experts and analysts project him to be a top-three pick. Others believe that Coach Prime's son will slide down the board to go in the later half of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Recently, the rumor mill started churning about Shedeur potentially landing with the New Orleans Saints. This was after their star RB Alvin Kamara visited the Colorado Buffaloes during their spring practice.

On Thursday, ESPN Bet shared the betting odds of which team is likely to draft Shedeur Sanders later this month. The Saints led at the top of the table with +250 odds, while the Giants came second with +350. The New Orleans Saints have the ninth overall pick in this year's NFL draft.

The Cleveland Browns (No. 2 pick) were at +600 odds, while the Pittsburgh Steelers had +450 odds to draft Shedeur with the 21st overall pick.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' chances of being drafted by the Saints.

"Bro will pull an Eli Manning," one fan said.

"What's gonna happen to Derek Carr," another fan questioned.

"Can we not give up on Spencer Rattler so quickly," one fan said.

"They blowing up the spot atp," another fan wrote.

"I think he'll be gone by then but it's not a bad spot for him," one fan commented.

"That would be a great spot for him! Excited to see his success," another fan said.

The Saints already have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. He signed a four-year extension worth $150 million ahead of the 2023 season. Thus, even if they decide to get Shedeur if he's available on the board by then, the Colorado quarterback will spend some time developing under the presence of a veteran like Carr.

Mel Kiper projects the Saints to draft Shedeur Sanders

In his latest mock draft, Mel Kiper had Shedeur Sanders falling out of the top five. He stated that if the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Winner does not land with the Giants at No. 3, then Shedeur might have to wait to see his name called in the first round.

Mel Kiper also stated that the New Orleans Saints seem like a great fit for Shedeur Sanders. He expects him to spend time learning the game under Derek Carr before being given the reins as the team's QB1.

"If Sanders doesn't go to the Giants, there aren't many clear landing spots for him to go in the top 10....and he could slide....This is a great outcome for New Orleans, though. I like this match a lot...Playing in the NFC South with good weather and a few indoor stadiums would ease any arm strength concerns."

"And he wouldn't be forced to play right away. Derek Car, 34, will be with the Saints for at least another season; Sanders could learn behind him before taking over."

Last season, Shedeur Sanders led the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He recorded 4,134 passing yards and 41 total touchdowns with a 74% pass completion percentage. It will be interesting to see where he lands during the draft later this month.

