"Sanders to Saints confirmed": Fans draw assumptions after Alvin Kamara shows up to meet Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders had a special guest in Boulder on Tuesday. Both of Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo, have declared for this year's NFL draft. With the departure of several key players, Coach Prime revamped the Colorado Buffaloes' roster and is now preparing for a new chapter in his coaching career.

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders and the Buffs welcomed Saints star Alvin Kamara to the facility. The 5x Pro Bowl running back helped out the team in their offseason preparations. This also led to the rumor mills churning about how Shedeur Sanders could be projected to go to the Saints after Kamara's visit.

The team shared a post on Instagram showcasing Kamara overseeing the practice with Deion Sanders. The post also included a clip where the RB talks about his visit to Boulder.

Fans commented to share their thoughts and opinions on Alvin Kamara's Colorado Buffaloes visit. Some felt that it solidified the chances of Shedeur being drafted by the New Orleans Saints.

"Sanders to the Saints Confirmed," one fan said.

"Man we want him Shiloh and Shedeur...let's make it happen," another fan commented.

"Dang! If Shedeur goes there that Drew Brees connection would be lovely to see," this fan stated.

Others were not fond of the idea of the Saints drafting Deion Sanders' son in the first round.

"Am I the only one who don't want Shedeur at all," one fan said.

"Please don't let this man go to the saints," another fan wrote.

"We really don't need no QB in the first round. Hope we draft smart," this fan commented.

Shedeur Sanders is viewed as the second-best quarterback in this year's draft behind Miami's Cam Ward. Several draft experts and analysts project him to go either No.2 to the Browns or No.3 to the Giants.

But according to Mel Kiper's latest Mock Draft, the Colorado quarterback could drop to the Saints with the 9th overall pick.

"If Sanders goesn't go to the Giants, there aren't many clear landing spots for him in the top 10....and he could slide," Kiper wrote. "I could see a team trading up for him--maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks-but most of these rosters are already set at quarterback. This is a great outcome for New Orleans though. I like this match a lot."

The Saints already have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. He has two years remaining of the four-year $150 million contract he signed back in 2023. However, the team could look to bring in someone like Shedeur and have him develop under a veteran like Carr before passing over the reins as the team's QB1.

Deion Sanders makes feelings known on Shedeur and Heisman winner Travis Hunter as draft prospects

The Buffs will bid adieu to 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter as well in this year's draft. Both Hunter and Shedeur flaunted their skills during the program's recent Pro Day last Friday

During an interview at the Pro Day, Deion Sanders shared his true feelings about his top two projected players. Coach Prime heaped praise on both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders and gave them his vote of confidence.

"He (Shedeur Sanders) and Travis Hunter, to me, are the most bankable two young men in this draft," Coach Prime said. "What could surprise you? Shedeur have given you four years of nothing but consistency....And Travis Hunter, ain't nobody like him.....So if you talk about consistency of two guys that you know, I don't care what happens on that field, but in life, you know what they're gonna do."

This upcoming season will be Deion Sanders' first without his sons by his side on the gridiron. While preparing for his own success, Coach Prime will be looking forward to seeing Shedeur and Shilo make a name for themselves in the NFL.

