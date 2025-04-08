“Stuff is blown way out of proportion”: Browns insider dismisses misconceptions around Deion Sanders as Shedeur gets linked to Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders went from being a potential top two pick in the 2025 NFL draft to being a potential late Day 1 pick. One reason for Sanders' apparent slide down the draft board is the alleged character issues attributed to the Colorado Buffaloes superstar and, potentially, his superstar father, Deion Sanders.

Following the NFL combine, an anonymous team representative reportedly called out Shedeur Sanders' perceived arrogance at the scouting showpiece. Other analysts have come out either publicly or anonymously to echo similar sentiments. The reports seem to have significantly affected Coach Prime's son's stock ahead of this month's draft.

However, Cleveland Browns insider Kenny Mac has come to the Sanders' defense. The president of the Ottawa Browns Backers said:

"I think his personality and stuff is blown way out of proportion by the media. Remember, he's the head coach of a college football team, and he's not going to derail his own son's career.

"Despite what people may think of Coach Prime, he's an intelligent and accomplished man. The biggest way his presence would be an issue for the Browns is just our own media making a big deal and fabricating dramatic stories about every little thing the guy says."

The Browns insider has no problem with the Sanders joining the Browns. If anything, it'll be a big plus for an organization needing stability at the QB position.

Which teams are linked with Shedeur Sanders?

In the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders has been linked to several teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

CBS Sports has Sanders joining the Browns and potentially replacing the oft-injured Deshaun Watson as QB1. Sanders will be tasked with guiding the Browns away from constant regular-season disappointments.

USA Today has the New Orleans Saints trading into the top three and selecting Shedeur Sanders. The Saints currently have Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, but it's only a matter of time before both parties reach a dissolution. So, Sanders could be the perfect quarterback for Kellen Moore's rebuild in New Orleans.

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers look like great fits for Sanders. On the Raiders, he could learn a lot from Geno Smith before potentially taking over the starting job, while he could join the Steelers and start from Day 1. It'll be interesting to see where the Colorado star ends up in 2025.

