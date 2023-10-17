Brock Bowers' GF Cameron Rose cheers up Georgia’s TE with heartwarming photo after he suffers ankle injury in Week 7

The Georgia Bulldogs suffered a huge setback in their national championship defense as their star tight end Brock Bowers got sidelined due to injury. Georgia is ranked number one in the country and are the favorites to win their third national championship title in a row. But they might have to do the heavy lifting without Bowers services.

The news is obviously devastating for the fans but more so for Bowers himself. So his girlfriend Cameron Rose tried to cheer him up with a heartwarming photo on social media. She has the tight end's back, no matter what.

So what did Cameron Rose share about Brock Bowers and what is the latest on his injury in week 7?

Cameron Rose cheers Georgia's Brock Bowers after devastating injury news

Cameron Rose took to Instagram stories to share a loving photo with boyfriend Brock Bowers after the news of the extent of his injury came out. She posted a black and white photo, while using the red heart emoji.

The Georgia Bulldogs tight end suffered a devastating injury in the week 7 clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. He will have to undergo ankle surgery and will miss at least 4 to 6 weeks of football. Such a long time on the sidelines in such a crucial time of the season will be hard. But the star of the last two national championship title winning side has his lady love right beside him through all the lows.

Bowers and Rose both hail from Napa Valley in California and have been dating since 2021. Rose, who is a University of Tennessee student, has been his biggest cheerleader.

Georgia to play without best receiver

The Bulldogs have a tough task on their hand in the absence of best receiving target as they enter a crunch time in the SEC. Brock Bowers has been their leading receiver for past two seasons and led the team in yardage this year too before injury put it on hold. The tight end has caught for 567 yards in seven games and has found himself in the end zone four times.

Georgia hasn't lost a single game yet but has a difficult stretch ahead of them. They have a bye for week 8 and then they face the Florida Gators in week 9. The Bulldogs might be unbeaten at the moment but they will have to navigate the Alabama Crimson Tide before they can think of a national title.