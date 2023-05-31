Who is Brock Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell? Meet Georgia tight end's lover

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers doesn't just excel in football but is also focused on his love life. Bowers is in a relationship with Cameron Rose Newell.

The 2000s generation knows the language of social media, so does the couple. While they haven't officially announced their relationship, their social media says it all.

Let’s dig into their love story and find out about Cameron Rose Newell.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Know more about Cameron Rose Nowell and her relationship with the Georgia TE Brock Bowers

According to Brock Bowers' Instagram, the couple started dating in 2021 and have been in a romantic relationship since then.

Nowell hails from Napa, California, just like her boyfriend. She ha been a student at the University of Tennessee since 2021 after graduating from Justin-Siena High School. She is also a Kappa Delta sorority member.

There's no doubt she has been the biggest cheerleader of Bowers. One can easily spot her in the stands cheering for Brock Bowers, wearing his jersey No. 19.

The Gen Z couple knows how to express love and never fails to do so whenever they get the opportunity. Nowell is active on social media and often shares snaps with the Georgia TE. Everyone notices the romantic emoji exchange between them on social media, further sparking dating rumors.

The 22-year-old tight end posted the first picture on his Instagram with his girl on their prom day by captioning:

“Cleaned up nice 🧼🕺”

Nowell posted a picture with him on the ground and captioned it:

“Back on the field w/ my #19❤️”

From posting pictures on social media to getting spotted by actual media, this young couple has come a long way. It will be interesting to see them together in the coming days as both reach crucial stages of their careers.

Poll : 0 votes