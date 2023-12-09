Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose Newell rejoices as Georgia TE becomes the only player to win multiple Mackey awards

Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, celebrated an incredible achievement by the Georgia tight end. She took to social media to share the news of Bowers becoming the first player in college football history to win multiple Mackey awards. The Bulldogs star won it for the second year running.

The John Mackey Award is an annual honor for the best tight end in college football for that year. Bowers might not have been able to take his team to the College Football Playoff this time, but he put on a great performance in the 2023 season. And Rose Newell showcased the achievement to the whole college football fanbase.

Here is what Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, shared through her Instagram story after the Georgia Bulldogs TE became the first player to win his second John Mackey Award.

The award was established in 2000 by the Nassau County Sports Commission. The honor goes to the tight end who shows the best values on the field of play along with sportsmanship, academic and community values like Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey.

Brock Bowers dealt with an ankle injury this season but still managed to put on some incredible numbers. He led the Bulldogs in receiving yards with 714 yards in 56 receptions. He also scored six touchdowns for his team.

Bowers was a part of the offense that went undefeated in the regular season with a 12-0 overall record. But the Bulldogs fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game and missed out on a shot at a third-straight national title.

Who is Brock Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell?

Cameron Rose Newell is a student at the University of Tennessee and has been with Brock Bowers since high school. She frequently shares posts on Instagram supporting her boyfriend and his Bulldogs team. But like a true Tennessee Volunteer, she also cheers for the Vols on her social media.

Born in 2003 in Napa, California, Rose Newell attended the Justin Selena High School before enrolling at the University of Tennessee. She even attended her high school prom with Bowers. Her social media posts show she is proud of what the Bulldogs tight end has achieved in his college football career.