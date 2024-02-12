Brock Purdy's brother Chubba shares Super Bowl snap with $37 million-worth Casey Neistat after Niners QB gulps bitter loss against Patrick Mahomes 

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls, the first team to do so since the New England Patriots in 2005, beating the San Fransisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday to claim a third Vince Lombardi trophy.

San Francisco's Brock Purdy was looking to become only the second quarterback, after Tom Brady, to beat Mahomes in a Super Bowl. He ended the game with 255 passing yards, resulting in one touchdown.

After the game, Purdy's brother, Nevada QB, Chubba Purdy posted a picture of himself, his brother and popular vlogger, the $37 million-worth Casey Neistat, according to Forbes, on his Instagram stories.

After the game, Brock Purdy took the blame for the Super Bowl loss, during his postgame interview.

"When you have a good offense like the Chiefs do and what Mahomes can do, for us, it's like, we have to score a touchdown," Purdy said.

"We had opportunities to do so, I think. We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and operations and stuff, so, I got to be better in terms of leading the guys and just how I handle things in the huddle. Telling them what to expect, stuff like that. We have the team and the offense to score touchdowns, and I think I failed to put our team in position to do that."

Patrick Mahomes grows the Chiefs dynasty

Patrick Mahomes was imperious in another Super Bowl as he led the Kansas Chiefs' comeback against the San Fransisco 49ers.

Mahomes went 34-of-46 for 333 yards, resulting in two touchdowns. He delivered a line that Chiefs fans will cherish for a long time.

"Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs," Patrick Mahomes said.

The comparison to Tom Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls, is inevitable. As Mahomes seems to have started a Chiefs dynasty, the race to catch up with the GOAT is very much on.

After the win against the 49ers, he talked about the comparisons between himself and Brady:

"To me, it's always going to be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl. That's something he'll always have on my head."

"But it gives me something to strive for every single day, just chasing greatness. Whenever I'm tired and I don't want to work, I know that I have to do it in order to be in moments like this."

Patrick Mahomes has been imperious in Super Bowls, and at 28, he has enough time to make a play to form his own dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs, like Brady did with the Patriots.