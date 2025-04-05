Broncos coach Sean Payton raises eyebrows with Shedeur Sanders interaction at Colorado pro day

Shedeur Sanders' Colorado pro day brought plenty of eyes to Boulder. However, the interaction between Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Shedeur Sanders was unexpected.

Denver doesn't need to bring in a quarterback after drafting Bo Nix last year but Payton’s conversation with the Buffs signal-caller raised eyebrows.

Sanders, touted as a top-5 pick, put on a solid showing. He dialed in on short and intermediate routes but let it rip on a few deep throws, shrugging off scouts who believe he’s just a system quarterback. The Titans, Browns, and Giants all watched Deion Sanders' son closely and the 23-year-old was there to impress.

Whispers about his confidence or seeming arrogance still persist, depending on who you ask, but if performance trumps personality, Shedeur’s tape might just do the talking. The 2025 NFL draft clock is ticking and Shedeur Sanders is very much in the limelight.

Shedeur Sanders gets words of wisdom from Michael Vick

Shedeur got a reality check from one of the NFL’s best QBs - Michael Vick. As the Colorado QB continues to prep for the 2025 NFL draft, where his name will likely be called in the first round, Vick offered some much-needed wisdom: get ready for the pressure cooker.

“It’s going to be important as to where they end up,” Vick said on the 'Get Got Pod' on Thursday. “The scrutiny is heavy and there ain’t no dodging it.

"A quarterback has to know how to be a force multiplier early on in the game. He’s gotta be able to raise everybody up. Oftentimes, guys with all the tools don’t raise everybody up," Vick added. [10:00]

The former Falcons star didn’t sugarcoat it, being a first-round quarterback means starting from the bottom and grinding your way to respect. Sanders’ draft stock may have taken a hit in recent weeks but not everyone’s counting him out.

