Deion Sanders makes feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter as top prospects in 2025 NFL Draft

Coach Prime said that when it comes to the 2025 NFL draft, he’s betting the house on his two stars. On Friday, Deion Sanders took to NFL's X to declare that his son Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter are the “most bankable” prospects in this year's class.
Shedeur Sanders' resume is already impressive. In his 2023 debut with Colorado, he torched TCU with a school-record 510 yards and four TDs. Despite a midseason injury, he wrapped the year with 3,230 passing yards and 27 TDs. Then he turned up in 2024, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 scores while bagging the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Meanwhile, Hunter is rewriting history. In 2024, the two-way star piled up nearly 1,400 snaps across offense and defense, more than any other player in the country. He opened the season with 132 yards and three TDs, dropped a 10-catch, 110-yard effort on Nebraska, and clinched a Baylor win with a goal-line forced fumble.
He also won The Heisman Trophy, and the Chuck Bednarik and Biletnikoff Awards.
Deion Sanders backs Colorado snapper’s $200K startup pitch with pro-level advice
Deion Sanders proved again he’s more than a coach. On a video of “Well Off Media” on Friday, Coach Prime was seen mentoring Colorado long snapper Camden Dempsey, who was practicing a $200K pitch for his title insurance startup, VerEstate.
Nicknamed "The Governor," Dempsey got a unique shot to present in front of the team, and Coach Prime didn’t let it slide without a lesson. A clip of the interaction was posted by a fan account on X.
“Stop, stop,” Sanders jumped in mid-pitch, offering slick but simple advice: “Don’t just stand in one spot — work the room. Pick out three guys. Make eye contact.”
Once Dempsey wrapped up, his teammates showed love with a round of applause. But Sanders drove the bigger message home:
"We don't just want you to be professional football players," Sanders said. "We want you to be professionals. And that's what this man is gonna be. A professional. That's why I believe in you. That's why you're 'The Governor.' "
Dempsey redshirted his first two seasons and got his first game snaps in 2023. He’s returning for a fifth season, balancing football with his business grind.
