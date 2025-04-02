Brothers reunite: Shedeur Sanders’ camaraderie with Travis Hunter shines through as CU duo gear up for pro day

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have been able to create a strong partnership throughout their time in college football. The pairing caught national attention during their two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Ad

The 2024 season was their last together at Colorado, and the pair is set to enter the NFL draft, both as prospects who could go in the first 10 picks.

The pair was reunited on Wednesday ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day on Friday. In a video posted to X (formally Twitter), the two were playful with each other, almost like brothers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The close relationship that Hunter and Sanders have with each other is not surprising. The pair have spent all of their college football careers together, first at Jackson State, and then at Colorado when Deion Sanders made the move to Boulder.

Throughout it all, Hunter was the go-to target for Sanders. In the 2024 season, Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards from throws from Sanders. This is 30% of the 4,258 passing yards that Sanders threw for during the same season.

Ad

Sanders was a key part in Hunter's Heisman Trophy win, both in terms of helping him on the field and then supporting him off the field in preparation for the award. Hunter reciprocated this praise in the awards that Sanders won for his actions during the 2024 season.

However, the Colorado pro day on Friday will be the last time that the pair will work together before the NFL draft. Come September, when the NFL season starts, there is a high possibility that Sanders and Hunter will be on different teams.

Ad

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders: Draft prospects

With under one month to go before the 2025 NFL draft, where are both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders expected to go?

First, it should be noted that the chances that either player is the No. 1 pick are slim, as the Tennessee Titans are heavily considered to take Cam Ward.

Prediction site NFL Draft Buzz has projected that Travis Hunter will go somewhere in the top five picks. The same site predicts that Shedeur Sanders will be a top 10 pick.

While some have reported that Shedeur Sanders' draft stock is falling (especially after the New York Giants picked up Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency), a recent mock draft from USA Today provides a more positive reading. According to it, Sanders will be the second pick by the Cleveland Browns, while Hunter will be right behind him as the third pick, going to the New York Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.