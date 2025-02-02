"Brought me right back to when I was in high school": Ryan Day felt nostalgic after young girl crashed the golf cart after natty win

Not long after winning a national title, Ryan Day and a few other Buckeyes players were jolted back to reality when the golf cart they were riding to the locker room smashed into a wall.

On Friday's episode of "97.1 The Fan," Day joked about the experience that went viral on social media.

"We just got done playing the national championship and winning the national championship game, and it just brought me right back to when I was in high school," Day said. "A couple of my drunk buddies on a golf course running into a brick wall or something like this." (8:30)

With how the cart driver was whipping on the way there, what happened soon after didn't seem to surprise Day as much.

"She was driving fast through the field," Day added. "I mean, it was more stressful than the end of the game."

What boosted Ryan Day and Ohio State to the national championship?

Ryan Day and Ohio State's path to winning it all seemed daunting before it began. However, once the Buckeyes' train got on the tracks, it rolled right through. Day felt something as his team entered the field at Ohio Stadium before its first-round matchup against Tennessee.

"I think that when we came out of the tunnel against Tennessee, we saw some orange out there, but we also felt our crowd," Day said. ... Our guys embraced that moment right there. (6:44)

"Just the way we came out of the tunnel, I just had this feeling like something special is about to happen."

Day and the Buckeyes had memorable moments to help get them to the stage to lift the trophy, including Jack Sawyer's late strip sack and scoop-and-score against Texas and Jeremiah Smith's game-sealing grab against Notre Dame.

"When that ball bounced up into Jack's hands the way it did in that moment, I knew we were gonna win a national championship," Day said. "There's just times where you've gotta keep swinging. There's times where the ball doesn't bounce your way. Our motto all season has been, 'Leave no doubt.' Being aggressive and throwing that ball (to Smith) on 3rd-and-11 was our way of leaving no doubt."

Ohio State rebounded in the best way possible after a regular season-ending upset loss to Michigan. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes head into next season, aiming to defend their crown.

