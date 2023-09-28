What is Ryan Day's record against Michigan? Ohio State Coach's record against Wolverines explored 

Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Ryan Day found himself in the middle of a storm after he hit back at sports analyst Lou Holtz's comments on the toughness of his team and their dismal record against Michigan.

The Ohio State Buckeyes share one of the most iconic college football rivalries with the Michigan Wolverines, and a win for either team is always a point of pride for their fans.

Day started his reign as Ohio coach with an outstanding 56-27 win against arch-rivals Michigan.

Since then, he has gone 0-2 including an embarrassing 45-23 loss last year, which makes his record against the Wolverines 1-2.

Last year's win was the first time that Michigan had won in Columbus since 2000 and the Wolverines' first back-to-back wins against the Buckeyes since the 1999 season.

The statistics don't tell the whole story though. Day has the same number of losses as the four last Ohio State coaches combined had in 18 years.

Lou Holtz hits back at Ryan Day's rant with Michigan record

Day went on a fiery rant against Lou Holtz on NBC after his team's narrow win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The origin of the verbal exchange stems from Holtz poking at Day's record against Michigan.

On NBC's telecast on Saturday, Day went into more detail about his team's toughness and their games against Michigan.

“We’re not going to stand for that,” Day said, “because it’s not even close to true. We had one bad half a couple of years ago in Ann Arbor. The second half. But every game we play, we’re physical. I don’t know where that narrative comes from.”

Holtz rubbed salt in the wounds of Ohio fans and doubled down on his earlier comments about Day's record against Michigan on an episode of Dan Dakich's "Don't @ Me" podcast:

“(Day) doesn’t want to talk about Michigan, 0-2. He doesn’t want to talk about the big game coming up against Penn State and against Michigan again. He’s a great coach. He’s done a tremendous job. He’s a great offensive mind … Ohio State’s a good football team. I don’t think they’re a great football team. He can go after me all he wants.”

The last two games against the Wolverines have brought an 87-50 reverse, and Day knows that the games against Michigan will likely define his tenure as Ohio State coach.