Longtime Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz has taken shots at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Holtz was the head coach of the Fighting Irish from 1986 until 1996 and went 100-30-2 overall with Notre Dame.

He won the consensus National Championship with the Fighting Irish in 1988 as he led Notre Dame to a 12-0 record. Holtz also has a statue at the University of Notre Dame and was inducted into the college football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Being a Fighting Irish legend, ahead of Notre Dame's game at home against Ohio State on Saturday, Holtz took aim at Ryan Day for his coaching career on The Pat McAfee show:

"You look at Coach Day, and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that. However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice and everybody beats him because they’re more physical than Ohio State."

Lou Holtz isn't the first person to question Ryan Day's coaching at Ohio State. He took over a National Championship-level program, but was beaten by Michigan in the last two years and hasn't won the Big 10.

If Ohio State does lose to Notre Dame this week or Michigan at the end of the year, Day could even be fired as the Buckeyes head coach.

Ryan Day excited for the challenge against Notre Dame

Ryan Day has led Ohio State to a 3-0 record, but the Buckeyes have struggled early on.

However, Ohio State is a 3.5-point favorite on the road over Notre Dame. Ahead of the matchup, Day spoke about the matchup and believes it will come down to the fourth quarter:

“We gotta have a great week of practice. It’s going to come down to winning the line of scrimmage for sure. It’s going to come down to the fourth quarter and who’s going to be there in the end? They have a really good team, Marcus (Freeman) does a great job, they have a great staff, so we gotta go win a top-10 game on the road."

"Our guys are really excited for this game. You could see it Sunday, you could see it even yesterday, guys buzzing around. Now we’ve gotta have a great week of practice and it’s gonna come down to who wants to compete more.”

If Day can lead the Buckeyes to a road win over Notre Dame, it will silence a lot of doubters like Lou Holtz.

