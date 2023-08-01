Who is Skip Holtz? USFL HC hired as special assistant to aid Northwestern coaching staff

Northwestern announced on Monday Skip Holtz will be its new special assistant to interim coach David Braun. Holtz will be serving in an interim capacity, but the hope is that with his experience, he'll be best suited to aid the first-time college head coach.

Holtz has led Birmingham to back-to-back USFL championships. He is likely being brought in due to the microscope that Northwestern finds itself under since firing coach Pat Fitzgerald in the wake of a hazing scandal.

This move seems to make a great deal of sense. A first-time head coach like David Braun could likely use someone with collegiate experience by his side as he attempts to calm rough terrain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a closer look at Skip Holtz's coaching career.

Skip Holtz's coaching pedigree

USFL Championship: Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars

If the last name sounds familiar, it should. Lou Holtz, Skip's father, is one of the most famous coaches of the 20th century. He led Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996 and epitomized the toughness of the Fighting Irish during his tenure, which included the 1988 national championship.

It must have been tough for Skip to escape his father's coaching shadow. His father likely got him several interviews and various gigs, but would his coaching chops keep him there?

Skip Holtz's college coaching history

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Louisiana Tech vs. Mississippi State

Skip Holtz has coached college football for 17 years. Holtz coached South Florida, East Carolina and Louisiana Tech, going 119-98. He is a better coach than he is given credit for.

Skip Holtz was never going to live up to the standard set by his father, and holding him to that standard was always going to set him up for failure. He is most known for leading the Louisiana Tech program to six consecutive bowl victories until he stepped away from the program after the 2021 season.

Skip Holtz in the USFL

Skip Holtz is expected to remain in the USFL, where he is finding great success as the Birmingham Stallions' coach. Skip Holtz led the best offense in the league last season and was named Coach of the Year.

The USFL schedule doesn't take place until after the college football season is over, so Holtz can handle double duty to help a Northwestern program that needs all the help it can get.