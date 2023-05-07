USFL vs. NFL: What is the difference between USFL and NFL in 2023?

The NFL is a renowned global brand that has been the most significant football league for over a century. The USFL and NFL are professional American football leagues played in the United States of America. Both of these leagues are played by top-notch prospects that played football in the best college programs in the country.

The USFL was only established in the 2022 season and is trying to compete for a position on the football pyramid.

The USFL and NFL operate on different wavelengths, and due to the former reaching its business end, let's take a look at the differences between both leagues.

The Differences between the USFL and the NFL

Here are some significant differences between the USFL and the NFL

1. Budgets and Brand Power

The National Football League is every college football prospect's dream, and many players have made the league their lifelong goal. Playing in the National Football League brings tremendous prestige and potential commercial avenues off the gridiron.

2. League Organization and Format

The National Football League has 32 teams that play 17 times in the regular season. The USFL is significantly smaller and only has eight sections that each play 10 times in the regular season.

As a result of the prestige of the National Football League, the USFL season also runs at different times. The NFL season starts in September and ends in February.

While the USFL begins in April and ends three months later in July, the National Football League offseason is historically long, and by spring, many football fans desire the next best thing. This is what the USFL is trying to capitalize on, rather than scheduling in direct competition with the National Football League.

3. History

The National Football League is the premier American football league, and the association was founded in 1920 and played its first season the same year.

On the other hand, the USFL was created in 1982. It stayed active for only three years (1983-85) and remained on a hiatus until its return for the 2022 season.

4. Rules

The National Football League operates according to traditional football rules. As the premier football league, this is what you should expect. These standard rules cover anything from the game's running time to grounds for disqualification.

On the other hand, the USFL uses rules that combine college football and the National Football League.

