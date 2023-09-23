Ryan Day coaching career: Exploring Ohio State HC's history & records as a coach 

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day took the scenic route to his current position as the coach of one of the most prestigious programs in college football.

Day was recruited by legendary coach Chip Kelly to the University of New Hampshire as one of the best prospects in his class in 1998.

He played as both a linebacker and quarterback for three years for the Wildcats before starting his coaching career in 2002.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Ryan Day: The early years

Ryan Day started his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of New Hampshire as a tight ends coach in 2002.

He then proceeded to become a graduate assistant for Boston College and then Florida. Afterward, he coached the wide receivers at Temple before returning to Boston College in the same capacity.

Day graduated to become the offensive coordinator of Temple and returned to Boston College as O.C. as well.

His former coach at the University of New Hampshire, Chip Kelly, appointed him the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Day followed Chip Kelly to the San Fransisco 49ers as the quarterbacks coach in 2016 before joining Ohio State as the offensive coordinator in 2017 under coach Urban Meyer.

Ryan Day, Ohio State coach

Ryan Day became the interim head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes at the beginning of the 2018 season after coach Urban Meyer was put on administrative leave due to the Zach Smith controversy.

Day won all three games as interim coach and was named the permanent coach when Urban Meyer retired.

In his first full season as coach of the Buckeyes, they started the season on fire, going 13-0. They ultimately lost to the Clemson Tigers in the college football playoff semifinals.

Day has won two Big Ten championships as the Buckeyes coach and, in 2019, for his first season's exploits, was even named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Day has made the Buckeyes regulars in the college football playoffs, reaching the stage in three of his four seasons as coach.

He has a 48-6 record as the Ohio State Buckeyes coach and he has three 10-plus winning seasons under his belt as a head coach.

One of the criticisms leveled at Day has been his losing streak against rivals Michigan, to whom he has lost twice; the first Ohio coach to lose more than one game to the Wolverines in the 21st century.

Ryan Day is under pressure to win the Buckeyes the national championship.