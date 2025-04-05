"Brought tears to my eyes": Deion Sanders reveals emotional letter from Jimmy Horn Jr's dad for staying true to his bold promise

Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, featuring an emotional letter from the incarcerated father of wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. In the letter, Jimmy Horn Sr. thanked Sanders for standing by his son and called him a “Genuine Brother of America.” He praised Sanders for keeping his word and for becoming a steady presence in Jimmy’s life - a promise that even included the father himself.
Sanders posted the letter with a touching caption:
“This is about relationship! I decided to post this because it brought tears to my eyes and joy to my heart simultaneously,” Coach Prime wrote.
Despite being behind bars, Horn Sr. has remained a guiding force in his son's life. On the promise to cover little Jimmy, coach added:
“Jimmy Horn Sr. is incarcerated but still having impact on lil Jimmy & me,” Sanders added. “When a Florida boy tells another Florida boy he got his son covered we stand on it.”
Horn Jr. responded with love in the comments, writing:
“Always Coach. Love ya man.”
The post quickly gained traction, earning over 57,000 likes within three hours and showing fans a different side of Coach Prime.
Jimmy Horn Jr. is out to prove he's the NFL’s next underdog success
The speedy Colorado wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. could be one of the hidden gems in the 2025 NFL Draft. After transferring from South Florida to play under Deion Sanders, Horn embraced the jump in competition - and delivered.
In 23 games with USF, he caught 67 passes for 959 yards and four touchdowns. But his impact went beyond the stat sheet. Thanks to sharp route running and relentless effort, Horn often opened up space for teammates, even when he wasn’t targeted. Think Wes Welker in his Patriots prime.
At the NFL Combine, he ran a solid 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. But it was his media interview that turned heads. Horn spoke with confidence, making it clear he’s hungry for a shot.
"I bring a lot of value in the game,” he said, according to SI. “I play special teams, I'm a good receiver, I'm real consistent… I'm real hungry and I'm ready to play.”
Horn Jr. was gunning to break 4.4 at Colorado’s Pro Day and achieved, hoping his stock could soar.
