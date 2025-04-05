"Brought tears to my eyes": Deion Sanders reveals emotional letter from Jimmy Horn Jr's dad for staying true to his bold promise

Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, featuring an emotional letter from the incarcerated father of wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. In the letter, Jimmy Horn Sr. thanked Sanders for standing by his son and called him a “Genuine Brother of America.” He praised Sanders for keeping his word and for becoming a steady presence in Jimmy’s life - a promise that even included the father himself.

Ad

Sanders posted the letter with a touching caption:

“This is about relationship! I decided to post this because it brought tears to my eyes and joy to my heart simultaneously,” Coach Prime wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Despite being behind bars, Horn Sr. has remained a guiding force in his son's life. On the promise to cover little Jimmy, coach added:

“Jimmy Horn Sr. is incarcerated but still having impact on lil Jimmy & me,” Sanders added. “When a Florida boy tells another Florida boy he got his son covered we stand on it.”

Horn Jr. responded with love in the comments, writing:

Ad

“Always Coach. Love ya man.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

The post quickly gained traction, earning over 57,000 likes within three hours and showing fans a different side of Coach Prime.

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. is out to prove he's the NFL’s next underdog success

The speedy Colorado wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. could be one of the hidden gems in the 2025 NFL Draft. After transferring from South Florida to play under Deion Sanders, Horn embraced the jump in competition - and delivered.

In 23 games with USF, he caught 67 passes for 959 yards and four touchdowns. But his impact went beyond the stat sheet. Thanks to sharp route running and relentless effort, Horn often opened up space for teammates, even when he wasn’t targeted. Think Wes Welker in his Patriots prime.

Ad

At the NFL Combine, he ran a solid 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. But it was his media interview that turned heads. Horn spoke with confidence, making it clear he’s hungry for a shot.

"I bring a lot of value in the game,” he said, according to SI. “I play special teams, I'm a good receiver, I'm real consistent… I'm real hungry and I'm ready to play.”

Ad

Horn Jr. was gunning to break 4.4 at Colorado’s Pro Day and achieved, hoping his stock could soar.

Also Read: Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash: How much did Colorado star time at pro day?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place