Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash: How much did Colorado star time at pro day?

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 04, 2025 18:05 GMT
NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Colorado - Source: Imagn

The Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash was one of the most anticipated events of Colorado's Pro Day. With the Pro Day underway, fans have been able to watch as clips of different players participating in various events come out. The official broadcast for the event does not start until 2:30 p.m. ET. However, clips of several players participating in early events have been posted on social media.

Ad

Shortly after he completed the event, the Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash performance was posted on X. In the clip, Jimmy Horn Jr. timed in at 4.40, an improvement from his 4.46 showing at the NFL Combine.

"Jimmy Horn Jr. 4.40."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A performance like this is exactly what Jimmy Horn Jr. needs to improve his draft stock. Unlike his teammates, two-way star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Horn Jr. is not guaranteed to be an NFL draft pick. Although there is a chance he will get picked in the later rounds, nothing is set in stone.

Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash performance vs NFL Combine results

At the NFL Combine, Jimmy Horn Jr. had a solid but not spectacular performance in the 40-yard dash. While he had an impressive time, many fans were expecting better from him. Nearly running under 4.40 seconds puts him in a different tier of speed from many of his competitors.

Ad

Only 22 players ran under 4.40 seconds, meaning his time puts him tied for 23rd based on results at the NFL Combine. This also ranks him tied at 11th among wide receivers.

How does this performance impact Jimmy Horn Jr.'s draft stock?

It is unclear how much this performance in the 40-yard dash will impact Jimmy Horn Jr.'s draft stock. Before Colorado's Pro Day, Horn Jr. was widely viewed as a borderline draft pick. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 233-ranked player in the draft. As a result, he is right on the border of being drafted in the last round.

Horn Jr.'s performance throughout the rest of Colorado's Pro Day will impact his draft stock. If the rest of the day goes well, he will significantly improve his chances of being drafted.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी