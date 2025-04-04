Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash: How much did Colorado star time at pro day?

The Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash was one of the most anticipated events of Colorado's Pro Day. With the Pro Day underway, fans have been able to watch as clips of different players participating in various events come out. The official broadcast for the event does not start until 2:30 p.m. ET. However, clips of several players participating in early events have been posted on social media.

Shortly after he completed the event, the Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash performance was posted on X. In the clip, Jimmy Horn Jr. timed in at 4.40, an improvement from his 4.46 showing at the NFL Combine.

"Jimmy Horn Jr. 4.40."

A performance like this is exactly what Jimmy Horn Jr. needs to improve his draft stock. Unlike his teammates, two-way star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Horn Jr. is not guaranteed to be an NFL draft pick. Although there is a chance he will get picked in the later rounds, nothing is set in stone.

Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash performance vs NFL Combine results

At the NFL Combine, Jimmy Horn Jr. had a solid but not spectacular performance in the 40-yard dash. While he had an impressive time, many fans were expecting better from him. Nearly running under 4.40 seconds puts him in a different tier of speed from many of his competitors.

Only 22 players ran under 4.40 seconds, meaning his time puts him tied for 23rd based on results at the NFL Combine. This also ranks him tied at 11th among wide receivers.

How does this performance impact Jimmy Horn Jr.'s draft stock?

It is unclear how much this performance in the 40-yard dash will impact Jimmy Horn Jr.'s draft stock. Before Colorado's Pro Day, Horn Jr. was widely viewed as a borderline draft pick. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 233-ranked player in the draft. As a result, he is right on the border of being drafted in the last round.

Horn Jr.'s performance throughout the rest of Colorado's Pro Day will impact his draft stock. If the rest of the day goes well, he will significantly improve his chances of being drafted.

