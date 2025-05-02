Shedeur Sanders is set to join the Cleveland Browns this offseason, but Browns insider Jonathan Peterlin is not expecting Deion Sanders to join his son as a head coach in Cleveland anytime soon.
Speaking on "92.3 The Fan" on Thursday, Peterlin argued that by falling to the fifth round of the draft, coach Kevin Stefanski will not have to look over his shoulder at a possible Coach Prime arrival soon.
"One of the beautiful story arcs of Shedeur Sanders going in the fifth round is that the 'Deion becoming the head coach narrative' (will) never exist anymore." Jonathan Peterlin said. "You just have to think about it for a second and it's just never going to happen.
"Because if Shedeur is awesome this year," Peterlin added, "Kevin Stefanski is going to o get the credit and you are never going to move on from Kevin Stefanski as the head coach, because he's the one that got Shedeur to be great. If Shedeur stinks, then guess what? He's a fifth rouind pick. You are not firing Stefanski to bring Deion Sanders over a fifth round pick."
While there have been rumors that Deion Sanders could eventually take the head coaching position wherever Shedeur was drafted, there has been no indication of such a move. Coach Prime signed a lucrative five-year contract extension earlier this year to stay at Colorado, and he's reiterated his desire to remain in college football.
Coach Sanders is coming off a 9-4 season in Boulder, leading the Buffaloes to their first winning record since 2016. His impact has also attracted talent to Colorado, with highly-touted transfers like Jaheim Oatis and Kaidon Salter and some top prospects to join the program.
Meanwhile, Shedeur is expected to be in a tight position battle with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, whom the Browns selected in the third round, along with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. It's unclear if Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from an Achilles injury but is still on the roster, will play at all during the 2025 season.
Deion Sanders and Colorado, close to landing a top LB transfer
The Colorado Buffaloes have been active in the transfer portal. After landing former Kansas State defensive back Noah King, the Buffaloes could land another playmaker on defense, as former BYU linebacker Harrison Taggart named the school as one of his three finalists.
Taggart, who totaled 69 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, one interception and three pass breakups last season, has Deion Sanders' squad along with Cal and NC State as his finalists for the 2025 season.
Coach Prime got to see Taggart's abilities up close at the 2024 Alamo Bowl, where the linebacker had four tackles and a sack in the Cougars' 36-14 win.
Taggart is considered a 3-star transfer and the No. 54 linebacker in the portal according to 247 Sports.
