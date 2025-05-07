Bru McCoy stats: A look at Tennessee WR’s collegiate journey before announcing retirement from football

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Bru McCoy had to announce his retirement from college football on May 6.

McCoy suffered a season-ending, gruesome leg injury in 2023, which many thought could end his career. However, he was able to return to the field in 2024 as he helped the Vols reach the college football playoff.

McCoy was a five-star recruit as a prospect coming out of high school and was the 10th-ranked prospect, according to 247Sports. He began his college career at USC in 2020 before transferring to Tennessee.

McCoy spent three years with the Volunteers, where he was a focal point of Tennessee's offense.

With USC, he recorded 21 receptions for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns. His best year was in 2022 with the Volunteers as he recorded 52 receptions for 667 yards and 4 touchdowns.

McCoy finished his college career with 129 receptions for 1,592 yards and nine touchdowns in 35 games. In his career at Tennessee, he recorded 108 receptions for 1,356 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Bru McCoy medically retires from football

Bru McCoy announced his retirement from football due to medical reasons.

Taking to his Instagram, McCoy shared a lengthy message about his decision to retire.

“It’s with a heavy heart but a feeling of gratitude that I share with you guys that I made the difficult decision to medically retire from football,” McCoy said in the post. “This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life, but after careful consideration with my doctors, family, and people closest to me, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s the right path for my long-term health and well-being.

“As many of you know, I came back and played last year after what could’ve been a career ending injury. I felt it was my responsibility to myself, coaches, family, and most importantly the community I have here in Knoxville to give back for all of the love that has been shown to me. I want to take a moment to sincerely thank each and every one of you who has supported me throughout my journey for it means more than you could ever know," the post continued.

McCoy says he will now take the next steps in his life. He will continue his non-profit Huddle for Hearts while continuing to do CPR and defibrillator training and lessons.

