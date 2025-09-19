Bryce Underwood opens up on true feelings after Sherrone Moore announced him as Michigan QB1 for 2025 season

Bryce Underwood has had a spectacular start to his college football career at Michigan in 2025. He has managed to meet the expectations and succeeded in translating his high school skill sets to college. In the opening game against New Mexico, the young quarterback gave fans a glimpse of his arm strength and ability to run the ball, especially making big plays inside the opponent's territory.

Ad

However, the Week 2 square-off against the Oklahoma Sooners turned out to be a challenging one for Underwood to handle. He bounced back with a spectacular showdown against Central Michigan, where he scored multiple touchdowns and showcased his rushing skills.

Earlier this week, the quarterback had a brief interaction with J.D. PicKell at The Hard Count, where he spoke about his arrival and Michigan and how it changed his perspective of football.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Honestly, we have a great quarterback room, so it was us pushing each other every single day,” Underwood said on the podcast on Thursday.

“I feel like the competitiveness of us bringing it out of each other was just honestly amazing. So it was really exciting for the whole room to be announced as the starting quarterback.

Ad

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

“It’s been fun. That’s the biggest comparison I see (coming from high school). Having way more fun than I expected to have, honestly. Watching college football as a kid, it was just like, who knows how difficult this possibly can be when I get this much older,” he added.

Ad

Underworld also quipped about how Sherrone Moore welcomed him at the university and cautioned him from indulging in any unnecessary activity that would jeopardize his health. That included his iconic backflips from high school after scoring touchdowns.

Bryce Underwood had a challenging schedule ahead in 2025 season

This coming weekend, the Wolverines will face Matt Rhule and Nebraska on road followed by USC, Washington, MI State and Purdue in the following weeks. The second half gets even more interesting with Northeastern, Maryland and the iconic Ohio State rivalry game to officially wrap up the season.

After a terrible 2024 season, Underwood hopes to bring Michigan back on track and potentially earn a playoff spot. At least 11 wins would be necessary for the team to keep their aspirations alive and contend for the national championship this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More