Bryce Young's NIL money: How much has the Alabama star earned in endorsements?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has the world at his feet. Fresh after winning the Allstate Sugar Bowl with the Crimson Tide, the 21-year-old can focus on his NIL deals until Alabama's next opponent is revealed.

The Name, Image and Likeness deals have become a huge talking point in college football over the last year or so. Many young students have already signed several deals to promote themselves, and their bank accounts thank them for it.

Young is no different. Well, perhaps, he is a little. Given that he is a quarterback and the face of Nick Saban's team and a highly touted NFL Draft prospect, the NIL deals, we imagine, will be coming thick and fast.

Already a Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young has again backed that up in 2022, albeit with less numbers than in 2021. Young has thrown for 3,328 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions in his 12 regular-season games.

With those kinds of numbers and, we think, declaring for the NFL draft, Bryce Young will have no shortage of NIL deals to comb over during the offseason.

But how much money has he made from his NIL deals and endorsements already?

The 21-year-old has already had his fair share of NIL deals throughout his college career. Now, these are all reports, as the actual number of his deals is up for debate.

(via Nick Saban says Bryce Young is approaching "almost seven figures" since new NIL rules passed(via @chris_hummer Nick Saban says Bryce Young is approaching "almost seven figures" since new NIL rules passed 😳(via @chris_hummer) https://t.co/woA2rQ5ptw

But last offseason, it was reported that Young already had an $800,000 NIL deal in place. That's good money for a young player yet to make it to the NFL.

It doesn't stop there, however. Bryce Young also signed a couple of new NIL deals throughout this season. The first was with Dollar Shave Club, a company that sends shaving items like razors through the mail.

Chris McCulley @ChrisMcCulleyTV Bryce Young on his busy schedule with NIL and doing all the commercials along with juggling football @abc3340 Bryce Young on his busy schedule with NIL and doing all the commercials along with juggling football @abc3340 https://t.co/sD7cZFHPSN

His second is with BMW, and he got a car in return. That'll work, too. He is also reported to have had deals with Onyx, Fanatics, Cash App, per www.on3.com.

Young has a total NIL worth of around $3.5 million, per on3.com, which is incredible, given he hasn't even signed with an NFL team yet.

