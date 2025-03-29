Buckeyes superfan LeBron James takes subtle dig at arch-rivals Michigan as he shows off his Ohio State-inspired sneakers

LeBron James has long supported the Ohio State Buckeyes, the reigning college football champions. The LA Lakers legend is one of the program's most popular supporters.

James has unique ways of showing off his OSU fandom, and he was at it once again on the basketball court. James wore Ohio State-inspired LeBron 22 PEs against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The perennial All-Star crossed out the “M” in his last name on his signature scarlet and gray kicks.

James' move shouldn't come as a surprise due to Ohio State and Michigan's storied rivalry. As a true Buckeyes fan, James would hardly pass up an opportunity to take a subtle dig at the arch-rival Wolverines.

Furthermore, according to Yahoo Sports, LeBron James was this close to playing college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel said the legendary player was invited to play as wide receiver for the Buckeyes.

Tressel said he visited James' high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary Catholic High School in Akron, on a recruiting trip. He pitched the idea to the then-basketball phenom, who was also ranked as the No. 1 football recruit in Ohio State. However, the allure of going from high school to the NBA was too great, and as they say, the rest is history.

What to expect from Ohio State in 2025?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off their first national championship triumph in a decade. Ryan Day led the powerhouse program to a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in January's title game, with OSU superfan LeBron James also in attendance.

The Buckeyes achieved the feat after consistent play from quarterback Will Howard, wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson, and their formidable defense. The Buckeyes lost just two games all season.

However, the Buckeyes head into the 2025 season without Howard, Egbuka, Judkins and more, who are headed to the 2025 NFL draft. They'll need to reshuffle the pack and double down on the principles that made them national champs in the 2024 season.

Fans and neutrals can expect the Buckeyes to put up a solid fight in their quest to retain the national championship. It won't be easy considering the strength of their rivals, but it'll be tomfoolery to write off Ryan Day's team this early in the preseason.

