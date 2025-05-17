“Buff legend”: Colorado fans laud Julian “Juju” Lewis as he celebrates life-achievement

Julian "JuJu" Lewis gained attention after flipping his commitment from the USC Trojans to the Colorado Buffaloes before national signing day. Now, he's competing with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter for the starting quarterback position.
While the spring workouts continue, Lewis hit a major milestone in his off-field life. On Friday, the young star took a moment to reflect on graduation.
In a heartwarming post shared on X, Lewis stood tall in his graduation toga, flashing a proud smile while posing with young fans. His caption read:
“Forever grateful Trojan Nation 🖤💛,” a nod to his time at Carrollton High School, whose team nickname is the Trojans.
Fans reacted warmly to the post, congratulating the up-and-coming quarterback on the achievement.
"Buff legend. Now and Later. Be that man!" one fan wrote.
“Congratulations QB 🦬🦬🦬” one fan added.
“Congrats my boy the work starts now #Skobuffs 🦬🦬” another wrote.
Reactions continued online as fans celebrated Lewis' graduation.
“This is a big milestone. Congrats big dawg💪🏻 many more to come” one fan commented.
“Congratulations JuJu 🎉🎓” another posted.
"Congrats juju Jesus bless you young bull," one fan said.
Julian Lewis paving way for upcoming high-profile recruits for Deion Sanders' Colorado, says analyst
Julian Lewis was a top-ranked college football recruit in the 2025 class and became the highest-ranked recruit in Colorado Buffaloes history.
This has likely helped Deion Sanders to replace players who left for the NFL, such as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester.
On Friday, Colorado analyst Russ discussed the advantages Colorado has with a highly ranked recruit like Lewis.
"The fact is this is the first step towards many steps and the biggest piece of that really kind of signaled us in that direction is Julian Lewis," Russ said. "I don't think we give enough credit, or glaze over, or overlook the fact that Julian Lewis is on this team and what it means for the future of this program. We're starting to see it more with the 2026 class."
Russ further highlighted the recent visit from five-star recruit Cederian Morgan to Boulder.
"We're starting to see players who are interested in Colorado, not just for Coach Prime, but the fact that Colorado has a guy like Julian Lewis on the roster with the QB position set up," Russ added.
"It starts with Cederian Morgan, five-star recruit who came on his official visit. Absolutely loved Colorado. Every recruiting analyst in the national media is talking about how Julian Lewis is the most exciting aspect of Colorado."
Thanks to a 9-4 season and Lewis's presence there, the future seems to be bright in Boulder.
