Buffs coach Warren Sapp wears a Colorado cap with Tampa Bay sweatshirt to grace Ray Lewis’ special event

Colorado Buffaloes defensive coach Warren Sapp attended a special event in support of former teammate Ray Lewis. Sapp and Lewis played together in college on the Miami Hurricanes for two years.

Ad

On Saturday, Sapp posted a photo on Instagram of himself sitting next to Lewis wearing a Colorado hat and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers sweatshirt during Lewis' Ray of Hope Foundation event. Sapp played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1995 to 2003. He won a Super Bowl with them in 2003.

"@raylewis showed up for @rayofhope.foundation event! #PolkCo #SappNotFishing," Sapp wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The Ray of Hope Foundation focuses on helping people struggling with mental health and raising awareness. Lewis' event occurred at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. The event had several outdoor activities, like three-legged races, and provided health screenings.

Lewis, a Baltimore Ravens great, joined Sapp in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He had a glittering career that saw him win two Super Bowls and two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Ad

Sapp's appearance was great support for Lewis as the Senior Quality Control Analyst took a break from preparing for the 2025 season. He helped the Buffaloes finish seventh in the Big 12 in fewest total yards allowed (4,575).

Colorado coach Warren Sapp goes golfing

Warren Sapp spent some time on the greens during the offseason as he went golfing last week. The Colorado coach posted a video of himself hitting a shot on the course.

Ad

But instead of a Colorado cap and Bucs sweatshirt, he was wearing an all-green outfit. Sapp's golf shot drew positive reactions from fans.

Ad

Sapp is enjoying some downtime ahead of the new season, where he will have a new role as pass rush coordinator.

The Buffaloes acquired 11 defensive players from the transfer portal to improve the team. One key player that fans should look out for is Martavius French. The linebacker transferred to play for Sapp after three seasons with the UTSA Roadrunners. Last year, he had 80 total tackles (52 solo) and one sack. French could help the Buffaloes with tackles since Silmon-Craig left.

Teon Parks is another player who could play a key role in the defense. He transferred to Colorado after two years with the Illinois State Redbirds. The defensive back finished his sophomore year with 39 total tackles (31 solo), one forced fumble, and one interception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place