  • "Damn great shot dawg": Warren Sapp fans mesmerized by Hall of Famer's powerful stroke on golf course

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified May 19, 2025 04:14 GMT
Warren Sapp is utilizing the offseason to revitalize himself. Deion Sanders brought him to the Colorado Buffaloes last season as a senior quality control analyst. The Buffs finished with a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl loss.

On Sunday, Warren Sapp shared a clip of himself enjoying a game of golf. In the video, he shows off his swing while hitting the ball down the course. He then turns to the camera to boast about the quality of his golf club.

"@69golf.shop Sexiest Club in The Golf Game!!!" Sapp wrote in the caption.
Fans were mesmerized by Warren Sapp's golf skills and heaped praise on the retired Super Bowl XXXVII champion.

"Damn great shot dawg," one fan commented.
"Big Dawg. Ima need 2 shots a side," another fan said.
Comments on Sapp's post
"Love the swing and the fit," this fan wrote.
"Hammer TIME!" another fan stated.
Comments on Sapp's post
"Oh yeah?!?! I see you hitting them straight!!! Can A Hacker like me hit them straight is the question," one fan said.
"Bro...the grass is green with envy right now!" this fan commented.
Comments on Sapp's post

Before joining the Buffs, Warren wanted to be a part of his alma mater, Miami's coaching staff. In February, he opened up about how he pursued a job with the Hurricanes. However, he decided to change his stance following the exhausting work hours at the program.

Warren Sapp shares his unfiltered thoughts about joining Deion Sanders' coaching staff

In March, Sapp shared his true feelings about being a part of the Buffs under Coach Prime. He expressed his gratitude to Sanders for giving him the opportunity.

Sapp has since revealed that he loves his job in Boulder and is happy with the way things are proceeding in his life.

"I'm addicted," Sapp said in a presss conference. I never thought I wanted this job, I never thought I wanted to be here, but oh my God do I love it....We're having fun, and trust me, I wake up every morning, dive over the table, look at the mountains and I get my motivation. It's magical."
Coach Prime promoted Warren Sapp as the team's pass rush coordinator this offseason. The Buffs begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Georgia Tech on August 29.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

