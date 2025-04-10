Bulldogs nation largely stays impressed with Ryan Puglisi's spring game media appearance

Georgia QB Ryan Puglisi joined the Bulldogs as part of the 2024 recruiting class. He committed to the team in December 2023 because of his love for the school and program. He did not make an appearance in 2024 because he was behind Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton on the depth chart.

However, with Carson Beck transferring to Miami, Puglisi could have an opportunity to earn playing time in 2025, although Stockton is still the favorite to win the starting job.

On Wednesday, Puglisi spoke during his spring game media appearance about his attitude and his love for the University of Georgia.

"You know honestly I just think it comes down to having a love for where you want to go. I came to Georgia, I went on multiple visits, met with the coaching staff multiple times and I loved it every single time. I think it's rare to find a school that you truly love. When you love something, you're willing to do anything for it."

"You're willing to wake up early the next day and go to work. Do whatever it takes to get better. It would've been tough for me to find another school I love as much as Georgia and I still feel that way."

Shortly after this clip was posted, Georgia sports writer Connor Riley chimed in, talking about how impressed he is with Puglisi.

"Hard not come away impressed with Ryan Puglisi after hearing him speak with reporters last night. While I still believe it's going to be difficult for him to unseat Gunner Stockton, Puglisi came to Athens in large part because he loves a challenge:"

Ryan Puglisi will try to take the starting job at Georgia away from Gunner Stockton

Heading into last season, there was no doubt that Carson Beck would be the team's starter. Unsurprisingly, it was Gunner Stockton who stepped up when Beck was injured, and is now slated to be the starter in 2025.

However, Stockton's position as the starter heading into the 2025 season is not as guaranteed as Beck's in the 2024 season. As a result, there is an opportunity for Ryan Puglisi if he has a strong enough off-season.

Puglisi nearly saw his first college football action during the SEC Championship game last year. Carson Beck had gone down with an injury, and Stockton entered the game.

However, Stockton was forced to miss one play because his helmet fell off. It looked like Ryan Puglisi would enter the game for that play, but Kirby Smart decided to put Carson Beck back in the game for one play. It will be interesting to see if that whirlwind experience helps him to be prepared for possible game action in 2025.

