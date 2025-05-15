"But I Love u my man!": Shedeur Sanders' father Coach Prime issues strong support for Mel Kiper amid Mario Cristobal-Cam Ward drama

Former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders slid at the draft to the fifth round. He was expected to be a top pick alongside former Miami QB Cam Ward, who went first to the Tennessee Titans. Instead, Sanders slid the the fifth round before he was selected by the Cleveland Browns. There was a lot of drama around Sanders' slide. Notably, analyst Mel Kiper was vocal on air with his criticisms of NFL teams.

On Wednesday, analyst Brett McMurphy reported on X that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal spoke with many draft people about Cam Ward, but not Mel Kiper. Cristobal reportedly criticized Kiper for taking away from Ward's moment by instead choosing to speak about Sanders. Mel Kiper responded to this report on X on Wednesday.

"Mario Cristobal claims he spoke to a million people about Cam Ward, yet the one he didn’t speak to, being me, had Ward ranked higher (6th on my Big Board) than any of the other draft experts. Interesting isn’t it. And oh by the way, I didn’t speak to Deion about Shedeur either. I need another Orange Crush after this nonsense."

On Thursday, Shedeur Sanders' father, Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, saw Kiper's Tweet and voiced his support for how he acted. He told Kiper how much he loves him and what he spoke about on the draft desk.

"But I Love u my man! You stood on the desk with great balance 10 toes down and said what u doggone said & didn’t flinch. You knew what time it was my man & we’re blessed to be right where God wanted us to be. “With OPPORTUNITY” they forgot I was in the tv/entertainment business for 20 years before coaching."

Shedeur Sanders finds himself in a congested QB room in Cleveland

Now that Shedeur Sanders has been drafted, it does not matter when he was drafted. All that matters is how he performs at the next level. He is joining a congested QB room in Cleveland. The team has an injured former star in Deshaun Watson on its roster.

Additionally, the team made two veteran QB additions, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. To make things more complicated, Shedeur Sanders was not the only QB the Browns drafted. They also added Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round. So, it will be interesting to see where Sanders fits on the depth chart next season.

