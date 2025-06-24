BYU commit Ryder Lyons make feelings known on his mom influencing NIL decisions as 5-star QB sets lofty NFL goal

Ryder Lyons shared insight into how his mother influenced his decision to commit to the BYU Cougars for the 2026 season. The quarterback revealed that he has agreed to join the Big 12 team during Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."

McAfee asked Lyons if NIL offers were overwhelming in his decision-making process. The high school star replied that he has an agent and a team that helped him determine his commitment. However, he is also thinking about opportunities in the future in the NFL.

"You've got to obviously stay humble," Lyons said (0:36). "Money is not the biggest part. I mean, the biggest part is making it to the NFL because that's where the serious money is. That's where the long-term money is. So, yeah."

McAfee praised him for his mindset regarding NIL and his desire to play for BYU. Lyons credited his mother for his attitude on his college football career.

Lyons will play his senior year with the Folsom (California) High School Bulldogs. He had 211 completions for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns last season.

One of his best performances was in the team's 68-28 win against Downey High School Knights on Nov. 15. He finished the game completing 29 of 39 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lyons told McAfee that he won't be playing for BYU next year because he will serve in a Latter-Day Saint mission. He added that he will give notice in August, and expects a reply two or three weeks later from anywhere in the world.

BYU Cougars quarterback commitments for the 2026 season

The BYU Cougars have 14 prospects committed to join the team in the 2026 season. Along with Ryder Lyons, the team also recruited quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne to add depth to the roster. Sweetwyne agreed to play for the Cougars on Feb. 4. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

Sweetwyne will play his final year with the Skyridge High School Falcons in Lehi, Utah. He completed 185 passes for 2,675 yards and 19 touchdowns in his junior year. The absence of Lyons next year could allow Sweetwyne to compete for a starting or backup role.

