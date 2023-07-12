The Big 12 Media Days are here and all eyes are on conference newcomer BYU. The Cougars joined the Big 12 as of July 1, 2023, after years of competing as an FBS Independent.

Speaking with ESPN 960's Ben Criddle, BYU defender Tyler Batty was very candid about the Cougars' preseason ranking of 11th (out of 12) by the conference media.

BYU has "something to prove"

During Big 12 Media Days, the focus shifted to the players early on as they were hounded by media members from across the country. During the opening stages of the event, longtime BYU edge defender Batty spoke with Criddle about the media projection for the Cougars and whether or not it put a chip on their shoulder.

"How can it not?" Batty was quoted by Criddle on Twitter on Wednesday. "Let's just be honest right now, we have something to prove and we're just excited to put in the work, get ready, and go play football this fall."

Batty has seen his fair share of triumphs and failures during his time with the team. Playing for BYU will do that for a player, yet Batty remains optimistic about the value BYU brings to the Big 12 this season.

As an ascending player off the edge for the Cougars, he also spoke with Criddle about more than just the on-field prowess of the boys from Provo.

"I think our brand as BYU, who we are, and the history that the guys before us have established, our brand is a national brand and I think we bring a lot of attention to the Big 12," Batty said to Criddle.

That national brand will certainly be tested this season and heading into next offseason when the conference loses perennial powers Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.

As far as how ready BYU will be for the rigors of Big 12 play in 2023, Batty said they've got a good schedule, but with their past few season's schedules, they're in a unique position to make noise right away.

"I think BYU's an interesting place because we've played so many different schedules over the years," Batty continued to Criddle. "I think for the players, you're rolling into another year of different teams we didn't play last year except for one team (Arkansas). There's an excitement to being in a conference. There's conference rankings and a conference title on the line."

BYU has played multiple different Power Five teams in each of their last handful of seasons as an Independent, but playing a full Big 12 schedule will certainly be a much bigger test.

But as Batty says, it's a treat for us all.

"We have an awesome schedule," Batty said. "It's super exciting."

