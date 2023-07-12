Big 12 Media Days 2023 Schedule: Start times for every college, full lineup of coaches, players, and key events explored

The 2023 Big 12 Media Days will be held on July 12 and 13 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year's edition of the event will feature 14 teams, with Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF making their entry into the conference.
Notably, this will be the last participation for Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12 Media Days. The two programs will be making a move to the Southwestern Conference in 2024. Their upcoming exit from the conference has led to a new series of expansion plans.
The Big 12 Media Days will kick off with Commissioner Brett Yormark with opening remarks. This is his first experience in the conference Media Days as he was appointed less than a month after the last edition.
Let's take a look at the schedule for this year's Big 12 Media Days.
List of teams and their participants in the Big 12 Media Days
The 2023 Big 12 Media Days will feature the head coach and five player representatives from each team.
Wednesday, July 12
TCU
Coach Sonny Dykes
S Bud Clark
OL Brandon Coleman
LB Jamoi Hodge
CB Josh Newton
TE Jared Wiley
Houston
Coach Dana Holgorsen
DL Nelson Ceaser
OL Jack Freeman
LB Hasaan Hypolite
OL Patrick Paul
Kansas
Lance Leipold
QB Jalon Daniels
RB Devin Neal
LB Rich Miller
S Kenny Logan Jr.
Baylor
Coach Dave Aranda
QB Blake Shapen
TE Drake Dabney
WR Josh Cameron
DL TJ Franklin
LB Mike Smith Jr.
Oklahoma State
Coach Mike Gundy
LB Collin Oliver
CB Korie Black
WR Brennan Presley
OL Preston Wilson
Texas
Coach Steve Sarkisian
QB Quinn Ewers
WR Jordan Whittington
WR Xavier Worthy
LB Jaylan Ford
DB Jahdae Barron
BYU
Coach Kalani Sitake
QB Kedon Slovis
WR Kody Epps
LB Ben Bywater
DE Tyler Batty
P Ryan Rehkow
Thursday, July 13
Kansas State
Coach Chris Klieman
QB Will Howard
OL Cooper Beebe
LB Daniel Green
S Kobe Savage
UCF
Gus Malzahn
WR Javon Baker
DL Ricky Barber
QB John Rhys Plumlee
DE Josh Celiscar
OL Lokahi Pauole
Texas Tech
Coach Joey McGuire
QB Tyler Shough
RB Tahj Brooks
DL Tony Bradford Jr.
DL Jaylon Hutchings
Cincinnati
Coach Scott Satterfield
QB Emory Jones
DB Deshawn Pace
DL Jowon Briggs
DL Dontay Corleone
West Virginia
Coach Neal Brown
OL Zach Frazier
OL Doug Nester
DL Sean Martin
LB Lee Kpogba
DB Aubrey Burks
Iowa State
Coach Matt Campbell
WR Jaylin Noel
DB Beau Freyler
DB T.J. Tampa
LB Gerry Vaughn
Oklahoma
Coach Brent Venables
QB Dillon Gabriel
WR Drake Stoops
DL Jonah Laulu
LB Danny Stutsman
Schedule of Big 12 Media Days
Check out the full Big 12 Media Days schedule here:
Wednesday, July 12
8:30 am - 1:00 pm – Registration - AT&T Stadium Entry K (Parking - Lot 10)
11:00 am – Brunch
Noon – Commissioner Brett Yormark
1:15 - 4:05 pm – Coaches Press Conferences
4:05 - 5:05 pm – Team Breakouts
5:00 - 6:30 pm – Media Reception (field)
ESPNU SET
Field
1:00 - 1:15 pm – TCU Coach Sonny Dykes
1:15 - 1:25 pm – TCU Players
1:25 - 1:40 pm – Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen
1:40 - 1:50 pm – Houston Players
1:50 - 2:05 pm – Kansas Coach Lance Leipold
2:05 - 2:15 pm – Kansas Players
2:15 - 2:30 pm – Baylor Coach Dave Aranda
2:30 - 2:40 pm – Baylor Players
2:40 - 2:55 pm – Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy
2:55 - 3:05 pm – Oklahoma State Players
3:05 - 3:20 pm – Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian
3:20 - 3:30 pm – Texas Players
3:30 - 3:45 pm – BYU Coach Kalani Sitake
3:45 - 3:55 pm – BYU Players
Press Conference
Field
1:15 - 1:30 pm – TCU Coach Sonny Dikes
1:45 - 2:00 pm – Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen
2:10 - 2:25 pm - Kansas Coach Lance Leipold
2:35 - 2:50 pm – Baylor Coach Dave Aranda
3:00 - 3:15 pm – Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy
3:25 - 3:40 pm – Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian
3:50 - 4:05 pm — BYU Coach Kalani Sitake
Thursday, July 13
7:00 - 10:00 am – Registration -- AT&T Stadium Entry K (Parking - Lot 10)
9:00 am – Matthew Sign, National Football Foundation COO
9:15 am - 12:05 pm – Coaches Press Conferences
12:00 - 2:00 pm – Lunch
1:00 - 2:00 pm – Team Breakouts
ESPNU SET
Field
9:00 - 9:15 am – Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman
9:15 - 9:25 am – Kansas State Players
9:25 - 9:40 am – UCF Coach Gus Malzahn
9:40 - 9:50 am – UCF Players
9:50 - 10:05 am – Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire
10:05 - 10:15 am – Texas Tech Players
10:15 - 10:30 am – Cincinnati Coach Scott Satterfield
10:30 - 10:40 am – Cincinnati Players
10:40 - 10:55 am – West Virginia Coach Neal Brown
10:55 - 11:05 am – West Virginia Players
11:05 - 11:20 am – Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell
11:20 - 11:30 am – Iowa State Players
11:30 - 11:45am – Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables
11:45 - 11:55 am – Oklahoma Players
Press Conference
Field
9:15 - 9:30 am – Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman
9:45 - 10:00 am – UCF Coach Gus Malzahn
10:10 – 10:2 am – Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire
10:35 - 10:50 am – Cincinnati Coach Scott Satterfield
11:00 – 11:15 am – West Virginia Coach Neal Brown
11:25 - 11:40 am – Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell
11:50 am - 12:05 pm – Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!