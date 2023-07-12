Big 12 Media Days 2023 Schedule: Start times for every college, full lineup of coaches, players, and key events explored

The 2023 Big 12 Media Days will be held on July 12 and 13 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year's edition of the event will feature 14 teams, with Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF making their entry into the conference.

Notably, this will be the last participation for Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12 Media Days. The two programs will be making a move to the Southwestern Conference in 2024. Their upcoming exit from the conference has led to a new series of expansion plans.

The Big 12 Media Days will kick off with Commissioner Brett Yormark with opening remarks. This is his first experience in the conference Media Days as he was appointed less than a month after the last edition.

Let's take a look at the schedule for this year's Big 12 Media Days.

List of teams and their participants in the Big 12 Media Days

The 2023 Big 12 Media Days will feature the head coach and five player representatives from each team.

Wednesday, July 12

TCU

Coach Sonny Dykes

S Bud Clark

OL Brandon Coleman

LB Jamoi Hodge

CB Josh Newton

TE Jared Wiley

Houston

Coach Dana Holgorsen

DL Nelson Ceaser

OL Jack Freeman

LB Hasaan Hypolite

OL Patrick Paul

Kansas

Lance Leipold

QB Jalon Daniels

RB Devin Neal

LB Rich Miller

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Baylor

Coach Dave Aranda

QB Blake Shapen

TE Drake Dabney

WR Josh Cameron

DL TJ Franklin

LB Mike Smith Jr.

Oklahoma State

Coach Mike Gundy

LB Collin Oliver

CB Korie Black

WR Brennan Presley

OL Preston Wilson

Texas

Coach Steve Sarkisian

QB Quinn Ewers

WR Jordan Whittington

WR Xavier Worthy

LB Jaylan Ford

DB Jahdae Barron

BYU

Coach Kalani Sitake

QB Kedon Slovis

WR Kody Epps

LB Ben Bywater

DE Tyler Batty

P Ryan Rehkow

Thursday, July 13

Kansas State

Coach Chris Klieman

QB Will Howard

OL Cooper Beebe

LB Daniel Green

S Kobe Savage

UCF

Gus Malzahn

WR Javon Baker

DL Ricky Barber

QB John Rhys Plumlee

DE Josh Celiscar

OL Lokahi Pauole

Texas Tech

Coach Joey McGuire

QB Tyler Shough

RB Tahj Brooks

DL Tony Bradford Jr.

DL Jaylon Hutchings

Cincinnati

Coach Scott Satterfield

QB Emory Jones

DB Deshawn Pace

DL Jowon Briggs

DL Dontay Corleone

West Virginia

Coach Neal Brown

OL Zach Frazier

OL Doug Nester

DL Sean Martin

LB Lee Kpogba

DB Aubrey Burks

Iowa State

Coach Matt Campbell

WR Jaylin Noel

DB Beau Freyler

DB T.J. Tampa

LB Gerry Vaughn

Oklahoma

Coach Brent Venables

QB Dillon Gabriel

WR Drake Stoops

DL Jonah Laulu

LB Danny Stutsman

Check out the full Big 12 Media Days schedule here:

