What to expect from day two of Big 12 Media Days 2023? Oklahoma HC Brent Venables faces the heat, UCF & Cincinnati make their debut

The Big 12 Media Days are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and one of the biggest storylines from day two is Brent Venables talking to the media.

Venabldes is the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, who are set to leave the Big 12 to join the SEC. The news was surprising, and on day two, Venables will be made available to the media to speak about the move and the Sooners' upcoming season.

Along with Venables, the other big storylines will be the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF making their Big 12 debuts, and the media will get to talk to players and coaches about their plans for the upcoming season.

Brent Venables talks to the media

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma

Brent Venables' media day will be one of the most highly-anticipated ones in college football.

Venables is in his second season as head coach after a disappointing 2022 season as they went 6-7 for Oklahoma's first losing season since 1998. However, he is confident the Sooners are a better team and, at spring workouts, said he believes Oklahoma can hang a banner at the end of the season.

“If we just get better on defense, we’re going to win 10-plus games and have a chance to compete and hang a banner up at the end of the year,” Venables said during the schedule reveal show.

Along with being asked about the move to SEC, Venables could also be on the move if Oklahoma has another bad year. So the 2023 Big 12 Media Days will just be the start of a pressure-filed season for the Sooners and their head coach.

UCF and Cincinnati make their Big 12 debuts

Cincinnati v UCF

One of the biggest questions surrounding UCF ahead of Media Days is how they will fare in a Power Five conference. UCF has been one of the better teams in the Group of Five level, but the Big 12 is a major step up in competition.

However, in the power rankings, UCF is ranked eighth, which is the highest ranking of the new schools. It will be interesting to hear from the coaches and players to talk about the move to the conference and the pressure of proving they can hang with these top teams.

Outside of UCF, Cincinnati will face many questions as the Bearcats have issues with the quarterback room alongside a new head coach in Scott Satterfield. Cincinnati is one of the more intriguing teams entering this year, although the power rankings have little faith in the Bearcats having a good season.

